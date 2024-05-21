Founding Drummer of Staind Dies at 53

Jon Wysocki, a drummer and founding member of the rock band Staind, has died. He was 53.

Wysocki’s loss of life was confirmed over the weekend on Might 18 in social media submit shared by his band Lydia’s Citadel. They wrote, “On 5/18/2024 at 8:02pm, Jon Wysocki handed away surrounded by household and pals that beloved him dearly.”

On the time of this text’s publication, no reason for loss of life had been shared. Earlier than his loss of life, it was reported Wysocki was having problems together with his liver. In a Fb submit shared Might 18, Lydia’s Citadel member Shawna Hornbeck confirmed Wysocki was within the ICU resulting from “points together with his liver that requires him to be beneath the eye of medical professionals to make sure that he’s handled correctly. Whereas he has been struggling, there are indicators that he’s recovering slowly.”

The official social media account for the band Staind, which Wysocki departed from in 2011, additionally shared the next assertion: “We first met Jon by mutual pals in 1994. We got here along with Mike, Aaron, and Johnny April in 1995 and based Staind. The 17 years that adopted had been a number of the finest recollections of our occasions collectively. From apply in Ludlow, Mass to touring around the globe, Jon was integral to who we had been as a band. Our hearts exit to Jon’s household, and followers around the globe who beloved him.”

Wysocki was born on Jan. 17 in 1971 in Westfield, Mass. He’s finest recognized for co-founding the grunge band Staind with singer Aaron Lewis, guitarist Mike Mushok and bassist Johnny April. The drummer remained within the group from 1995 to 2011, and contributed to seven of the band’s information together with their third studio album, “Break the Cycle,” in 2001, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. He parted methods with the band after their 2011 self-titled seventh LP, reportedly resulting from friction with Lewis.

Lewis penned a touching tribute he shared on X writing, “I’m so unhappy. I misplaced my good friend. A good friend I beloved like a brother… fought with like a brother… cared for like a brother… anxious about like a brother… cried over like a brother… as a result of he was my brother in arms.”

He continued, “My journey would’ve been completely different with out him… The battles we fought collectively. The battles we fought towards one another. The battles we fought facet by facet alone with our personal demons. The battles we received and the battles we misplaced. He was my good friend. He was our brother. My coronary heart is damaged. My world has modified. I’ll see you on the opposite facet my good friend. My brother. Godspeed. My coronary heart, my love, and my condolences exit to his household and family members. I’m so fucking unhappy. He can be missed.”