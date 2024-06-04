Jones the hero as scintillating knock helps USA to victory in T20 World Cup opener

Canada, nevertheless, maintained self-discipline with the ball and shortly struck once more with Monank’s wicket. The batter fell a run-a-ball 16 whereas attempting to tackle Dillon Heyliger. A 19-run over in opposition to Nikhil Dutta, that includes a six every for Andries Gous and Aaron Jones, helped choose the USA price up. Jones continued to assault, hitting Canada skipper Saad Bin Zafar for a six and a 4 within the tenth over.

The duo continued going for his or her pictures, and pumped up the USA scoring price. From 81/2, USA added 45 runs over the subsequent three overs. Jones hit three sixes off Saad within the thirteenth over, reaching the quickest T20I fifty for his aspect in the identical over, from merely 22 balls. Gous reached a fifty off his personal within the subsequent over, and survived a scare after he hit one straight to Dilpreet off Gordon, however the pacer had bowled a no-ball. His companion, Jones took benefit of the free hit and hit his eighth six off the subsequent ball. The duo introduced up their 100-run stand off merely 45 balls.

Gous fell after a well-made 65, however by then USA had been effectively forward within the chase. Jones remained unbeaten for 94* from 40 balls, main USA to a snug seven-wicket win.