Cowboys legend Larry Allen passes away at 52

The Dallas Cowboys are very saddened to share that Cowboys legend, Tremendous Bowl Champion, Cowboys Ring of Honor member, and Professional Soccer Corridor of Famer Larry Allen handed away instantly whereas on trip in Mexico together with his household on Sunday. Larry, identified for his nice athleticism and unimaginable power, was one of the vital revered, completed offensive linemen to ever play within the NFL. His versatility and dependability have been additionally signature components of his profession. By means of that, he continued to function inspiration for a lot of different gamers defining what it meant to be an incredible teammate, competitor and winner.

He was deeply beloved and cared for by his spouse, Janelle – whom he known as his coronary heart and soul, his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry III.

The Jones household and the Cowboys prolong their deepest condolences, ideas and prayers to the Allen household and grieve together with the numerous different mates and Cowboys teammates that additionally beloved Larry.

Memorial service preparations and particulars might be introduced within the close to future.