Josef Newgarden repeats as Indy 500 champ, with finishing order

The 108th Indianapolis 500 is right here! Thirty-three drivers will take the inexperienced flag on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval looking for the checkered flag, getting their likeness etched on the Borg-Warner trophy and a champion’s blue jacket.

Scott McLaughlin is the pole-sitter, main an all-Group Penske entrance row that features 2018 race winner Will Energy and defending race champion Josef Newgarden. NASCAR Cup factors chief Kyle Larson is attempting to race right here (the place he begins fifth) and in NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 on the identical day. Helio Castroneves is attempting to change into the primary five-time race champion.

Right here is the whole 33-car beginning grid and extra in regards to the Indy 500 drivers and groups.

Nathan Brown is your finest observe for all issues Indy 500 and IndyCar. We now have highlights and crashes.

7:45 p.m.: Josef Newgarden wins 2024 Indy 500

Josef Newgarden wins his second consecutive Indy 500, outdueling Pato O’Ward over the ultimate laps and incomes a $440,000 bonus for repeating as champ of the rain-delayed race.

Identical to final yr, Newgarden exits his automobile on the Yard of Bricks and heads into the group to have fun.

“I like this crowd,” Newgarden tells NBC moments after the race. “I’ve all the time bought to go within the crowd.”

O’Ward, now twice a runner-up, takes the lead in Flip 1 on the ultimate lap, however Newgarden passes again heading into Flip 3 and holds on by 0.341 seconds. O’Ward makes essentially the most on-track passes (43).

“So (expletive) shut,” a annoyed O’Ward says. He additionally completed 2nd in 2022.

For repeating as champ, Newgarden earns the large bonus from Borg Warner. The final repeat winner was Helio Castroneves in 2001-02. Newgarden leads 26 laps.

Group Penske earns its record-extending twentieth Indy 500 victory.

Kyle Larson, who had hoped to drive the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the identical day, stays in Indianapolis and finishes 18th. He will get a penalty for dashing on pit street, taking him out of competition. Nevertheless, he leads 4 laps.

Earlier than taking off for Charlotte to hitch the Cup race, which has already begun, Larson says he needs to return to Indy.

Pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin leads essentially the most laps (66) and finishes sixth. Christian Rasmussen is the best ending rookie (twelfth).

Largest movers: Conor Daly positive factors 19 positions from the beginning (from twenty ninth to tenth), Dixon positive factors 18 (from twenty first to third), as does Graham Rahal (from thirty third to fifteenth). Will Energy loses 22 spots (2nd to twenty fourth).

Seven of the highest 10 vehicles have Chevrolet energy.

The race is delayed 4 hours by rain.

Indy 500 ending order

With ending place, driver, group; W-former race winner; R-rookie

Josef Newgarden (W), Group Penske Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren Scott Dixon (W), Chip Ganassi Racing Alexander Rossi (W), Arrow McLaren Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Scott McLaughlin, Group Penske Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti International Santino Ferrucci, AJ Foyt Racing Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Conor Daly, Dreyer & Reinbold-Cusick Callum Ilott, Arrow McLaren Christian Rasmussen (R), Ed Carpenter Racing Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Takuma Sato (W), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Sting Ray Robb, AJ Foyt Racing Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing Kyle Larson (R), Arrow McLaren Romain Grosjean, Juncos Hollinger Helio Castroneves (W), Meyer Shank Kyffin Simpson (R), Chip Ganassi Racing Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Colton Herta, Andretti International Will Energy (W), Group Penske Marco Andretti, Andretti International Ryan Hunter-Reay (W), Dreyer & Reinbold-Cusick Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank Linus Lundqvist (R), Chip Ganassi Racing Katherine Legge, Dale Coyne Racing Marcus Armstrong (R), Chip Ganassi Racing Tom Blomqvist (R), Meyer Shank Pietro Fittipaldi, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Marcus Ericsson (W), Andretti International

4:45 p.m.: Indy 500 dwell updates

Lap 195: Josef Newgarden leads, with Pato O’Ward, Alexander Rossi and Scott Dixon all inside 2 seconds. O’Ward passes Newgarden on the finish of the lap.

Lap 190: Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi, Pato O’Ward, Scott Dixon, Kyle Kirkwood, Alex Palou, Scott McLaughlin, Rinus VeeKay, Santino Ferrucci, Conor Daly.

Lap 185: Kyle Larson leads laps, as does Kyffin Simpson. Among the many contenders, Josef Backyard and Alexander Rossi battling on the entrance. Scott Dixon and Pato O’Ward stay shut.

Lap 180: Ed Carpenter, Kyle Larson and Kyffin Simpson are the highest 3, however they need to pit.

Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden are swapping the highest spot among the many contenders, with Alexander Rossi, Pato O’Ward, Kyle Kirkwood and Alex Palou lurking.

Lap 170: Remaining pit stops are on the way in which. First in among the many contenders is Alexander Rossi.

Lap 165: Arrow McLaren teammates Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi are swapping the lead most laps, with Scott Dixon lower than 1 second behind. Josef Newgarden, Alex Palou, Scott McLaughlin, Rinus VeeKay, Conor Daly, Santino Ferrucci and Kyle Kirkwood full the highest 10.

Lap 156 restart: A scramble for the lead places Alexander Rossi within the lead, adopted by Pato O’Ward and Scott Dixon. O’Ward takes the lead on the finish of the lap.

Popping out of this warning, most vehicles seem like in fine condition on gas and need not preserve. Scott Dixon’s strategist, Mike Hull, says yet one more cease is coming.

Lap 147: Will Energy crashes on the finish of Flip 1 with heavy entrance harm. Warning.

Lap 135: Jostling among the many contenders contains Alexander Rossi passing Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden with one transfer.

Lap 132: A number of front-runners pit beneath inexperienced. Kyle Larson is penalized for a dashing on pit street.

Lap 127: Josef Newgarden passes Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin for the lead. NBC notes that Scott Dixon’s gas technique places him in place to problem. He is in eleventh place.

Lap 119 restart: Scott McLaughlin, Alexander Rossi, Josef Newgarden, Santino Ferrucci and Alex Palou are the highest 5. Kyle Larson is sixth.

Lap 114 restart: Scott McLaughlin takes the lead over Josef Newgarden as Marco Andretti spins in Flip 1 and hits the wall. Warning. Takuma Sato is distributed to the again of the sector for being out of place on a earlier restart.

Tough day for Andretti International.

Lap 107: Ryan Hunter-Reay makes tire-to-tire contact with Scott Dixon, and RHR spins with entrance wing harm. Warning.

Lap 100: Defending champ Newgarden is 2nd. If he wins, he earns a $440,000 bonus. Santino Ferrucci is 2nd, Scott McLaughlin third. Prime rookie: NASCAR Cup star Kyle Larson is ninth.

Additionally, Pato O’Ward saves himself from a crash.

Lap 91 restart: For vehicles on the alternate pit technique, Christian Lundgaard passes Rinus VeeKay for the lead, with Sting Ray Robb in third. Amongst vehicles on the normal pit technique, Josef Newgarden is 4th total, simply forward of Santino Ferrucci.

Lap 88, pit stops throughout the warning: Callum Ilott will get pushed from behind by Kyle Kirkwood into Ed Carpenter’s pit stall, and Carpenter should cease quick. Kirkwood is penalized for avoidable contact.

Among the many lead group, Josef Newgarden will get out of the pits first. These remaining on observe and main the race: Rinus VeeKay, Christian Lundgaard, Sting Ray Robb, Conor Daly.

Lap 86: Colton Herta spins and crashes between Turns 1 and a couple of. Warning. That is 8 vehicles out of the race.

Lap 80: Scott McLaughlin leads, with Colton Herta 2nd and Josef Newgarden third. Sting Ray Robb and Conor Daly have pitted. Kyle Larson is eighth.

Lap 75: Sting Ray Robb leads with Scott McLaughlin 2nd. Conor Daly stays third, with Colton Herta and Josef Newgarden rounding out the highest 5.

Lap 65 restart: Scott McLaughlin goes inside Conor Daly and Sting Ray Robb for the lead. Robb is 2nd and Colton Herta third. Robb retakes the lead on the finish of the lap.

Lap 58: The leaders head to the pits. Amongst that group, Alexander Rossi comes out in entrance, with Scott McLaughlin subsequent. Santino Ferrucci loses 4 locations. Rinus VeeKay is penalized for an unsafe pit launch and should take the restart from the rear of the sector.

Lap 56: Felix Rosenqvist suffers a mechanical challenge and is out. Warning.

Lap 50: Scott McLaughlin leads, adopted by Santino Ferrucci, Alexander Rossi, Colton Herta, Josef Newgarden, Alex Palou, Felix Rosenqvist, Pato O’Ward, Kyle Larson and Christian Rasmussen in tenth. McLaughlin has led 35 laps. Herta, who began thirteenth, has made essentially the most on-track passes (16). Six vehicles are out.

Lap 37: Conor Daly will get by Scott McLaughlin for the lead. Daly had pitted on Lap 4 and might want to return quickly.

Lap 33 restart: Scott McLaughlin surges to the lead with Santino Ferrucci 2nd.

Lap 28: Linus Lundqvist slides and crashes in Flip 1. NBC’s James Hinchcliffe: “This seems like Talladega,” a famously crash-prone NASCAR observe.

Lap 27 restart: Vehicles who didn’t pit throughout the warning. take the entrance. Conor Daly passes Sting Ray Robb for the race lead.

Lap 25: Leaders pit throughout the warning. The highest 8 keep their positions, with Scott McLaughlin staying on the lead of that group.

Lap 23: Katherine Legge suffers a mechanical challenge and is out.

Lap 20: Scott McLaughlin leads, with teammates Will Energy and Josef Newgarden sustaining their beginning positions of 2nd and third. Santino Ferrucci is 4th and Alexander Rossi fifth. These are McLaughlin’s first laps led in Indy 500 competitors.

Lap 10 restart: Kyle Larson loses 10 positions after mis-shifting. He is 14th after beginning the race fifth. The restart is beneath evaluate.

Lap 8: Marcus Armstrong’s automobile suffers a mechanical challenge throughout the warning and is out.

Lap 1: Tom Blomqvist goes too low in Flip 1 and spins, loses management and collects Marcus Ericsson and Pietro Fittipaldi. Commentary from NBC’s James Hinchcliffe: “Rookie error. Simply no different approach to put it.”

Forward of them, Scott Dixon positive factors 6 positions on the opening lap. He began twenty first.

Callum Ilott has a mechanical challenge and must pit throughout the parade laps. He joins the sector from the rear.

4:15 p.m.: 2024 Indy 500 has a curfew

The IndyCar Sequence broadcasts that the race will finish at 8:15 p.m., even when 200 laps have not been accomplished, “in settlement with native legislation enforcement, to make sure race followers are capable of go away and return house safely.”

3:30 p.m.: 2024 Indy 500 has a begin time

IMS officers are aiming for 4:44 p.m. ET.

2:45 p.m.: Observe drying to start, native TV blackout lifted

IMS President Doug Boles says air dryers are heading onto the observe with the purpose of beginning the race by 5 p.m. Within the wake of the rain delay, he says native NBC associates will present the race.

Uncommon deal with for native followers:IMS lifts native dwell Indy 500 blackout after delays

2:10 p.m.: Indy 500 followers cleared to return to grandstands

The climate advisory for the Speedway space as cleared, and followers are inspired to return to their seats. Observe officers haven’t begun drying the observe.

1:30 p.m.: TV protection stays on NBC immediately

If the Indy 500 will get rolling immediately, it should stay on NBC. The Senior PGA Championship is scheduled to start on NBC at 4 p.m., however the race would take priority.

12:35 p.m.: Lightning is within the Speedway space

Officers ask followers to depart the grandstands and search shelter.

12:30 p.m.: Indy 500 drivers ask followers for enter throughout climate delay

11:35 a.m.: Indy 500 is delayed with dangerous climate looming

IndyStar’s Nathan Brown has extra particulars on race standing.

11:20 a.m.: Indy 500 followers requested to hunt shelter

With lightning anticipated within the Speedway space, observe officers ask followers to hunt shelter.

10:45 a.m.: IMS President Doug Boles rain replace

Doug Boles anticipates rain arriving at IMS between noon-12:30 p.m.

He says the largest concern is lightning, and would ask followers to depart grandstands by 11:15 a.m. if lightning is approaching the Speedway, and all on-track festivities would cease. The identical would apply to the Snake Pit live performance.

“It is actually a difficult day for us,” he mentioned. “It doesn’t matter what the choice is, it is going to be a tough one.”

He provides that followers can be allowed to depart the Speedway and re-enter, which is completely different from typical protocol.

If the storm tracks the way in which he anticipates, Boles mentioned observe drying might start between 2:30-3 p.m., with plans to get the race in.

9:35 a.m.: Kyle Larson plans to remain at Indy 500

IndyStar’s Nathan Brown says on the “Pit Cross Reside” preview present that Rick Hendrick, Kyle Larson’s NASCAR Cup group proprietor, has given the OK for Larson to remain in Indianapolis in case rain delays or interrupts for Indy 500. A reduction driver would take over Larson’s automobile within the Coca-Cola 600, which scheduled for a 6 p.m. ET begin in Charlotte, N.C.

Extra:Larson will drive Indy 500 over NASCAR Cup race if climate dictates

Gavin Ward, group principal for Arrow McLaren, which is fielding Larson’s automobile, mentioned on the prerace present that Hendrick is “dedicated” to Larson’s Indy 500 participation if in any respect doable.

8:35 a.m.: Doug Boles updates on Indy 500 climate

IMS President Doug Boles says on the “Pit Cross Reside” preview present that greatest problem going through race followers might be lightning.

“It is a problem and there isn’t any good reply,” he mentioned.

Boles mentioned that in a break from a typical race day, IMS officers will permit followers to depart the observe and re-enter ought to climate delay or interrupt the race.

Rain might have an effect on Kyle Larson’s effort to race the Indy 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola immediately. Boles loves the chance, however “I have never considered Kyle Larson in any respect.”

7:30 a.m.: Indy 500 rain delay? Radar watch

IMS President Doug Boles mentioned early Sunday that observe officers are watching approaching climate.

