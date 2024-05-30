Josh Gibson’s stats, talent transcend even his own legend

“It is a historic second for the sport of baseball as these nice gamers will ceaselessly be acknowledged inside Main League Baseball’s official document books,” Pirates chairman of the board Bob Nutting stated. “Congratulations to all these nice gamers, particularly Pittsburgh’s personal Josh Gibson. The Pittsburgh Crawfords and Homestead Grays are an essential a part of the wealthy historical past of baseball in Pittsburgh. The Pirates have lengthy celebrated these nice groups and gamers such Josh Gibson, Ray Brown, Oscar Charleston, Buck Leonard and so many others for his or her super accomplishments. Whether or not it’s in our Pirates Corridor of Fame, the massive baseballs on the riverwalk, the Crawfords and Grays Championship banners, the various different shows all through PNC Park, or the help of academic shows and packages inside our group, we’re proud to proceed to share the tales of those nice gamers for generations to return.”