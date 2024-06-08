News
Keep it berry cool this summer with Wendy’s new Triple Berry Frosty
WASHINGTON (TND) — A brand new frosty from Wendy’s is certain to fulfill your candy tooth on a scorching summer time day.
The brand new Triple Berry Frosty has leaked on-line and the peerlessly frozen deal with consists of blackberry, raspberry and strawberry, in response to Snackolator, an Instagram account that shares meals information.
Based on the submit, the Triple Berry Frosty can be out there starting Monday, June 10.
The restaurant beforehand launched the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty in March. It’s a mix of the Vanilla Frosty combined with orange syrup.
Wendy’s has launched different limited-time Frosty flavors together with Strawberry, Pumpkin, and Peppermint.
Based on the Wendy’s web site, the Frosty was created in 1969 by Fred Kappus, CEO of Kappus Firm, and Wendy’s founder, Dave Thomas.
