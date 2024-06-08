Wendy’s to add Triple Berry Frosty, replacing Orange Dreamsicle

In case you are a fan of Wendy’s Orange Dreamsicle Frosty, higher go snag one, as a result of there is a new Frosty on the best way subsequent week.

The Triple Berry Frosty joins the quick meals chain’s menu subsequent week for a restricted time nationwide. The seasonal dessert will exchange the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty. (You may nonetheless get the Basic Chocolate Frosty, after all.)

“Triple Berry Frosty is the juiciest taste to affix Wendy’s iconic Frosty lineup but,” the corporate stated in an announcement to USA TODAY. The brand new Frosty “combines three of the freshest fruit flavors of the season – strawberry, blackberry and raspberry – into one candy summer season deal with.”

Triple Berry Frosty is latest in Wendy’s line of restricted desserts

Wendy’s seasonal Frosty launch has change into a factor. Final summer season, the chain debuted a Strawberry Frosty, adopted by fall’s Pumpkin Spice Frosty and winter’s Peppermint Frosty.

Scores of followers accepted when meals reviewer The Snackolator broke the information on Instagram that the brand new Frosty was coming, seemingly on Monday, June 10. However some posted feedback about being unhappy to see the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty depart.

“Noooooooooooooo preserve orange sickle 😩😩,” posted one commenter.One other consumer added: “I hoped to have the Dreamcicle slightly longer 💔😩.”

Wendy’s pricing plan:Is Uber-style surge pricing coming to quick meals? Wendy’s newest transfer presents a clue.

Additionally new on the menu at Wendy’s: Saucy Nuggets

The chain just lately upped its rooster nugget recreation with “Saucy Nuggets,” nuggets tossed in a alternative of seven totally different flavors, together with Buffalo and spicy honey BBQ.

For now, to get the brand new saucy nuggets, you need to order by the Wendy’s app and Wendys.com. Starting Monday, June 10, you should purchase them in taking part eating places and drive-thru window.

Contributing: Natalie Neysa Alund and Anthony Robledo.

Observe Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What’s everybody speaking about? Join our trending publication to get the newest information of the day