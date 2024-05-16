Kelly Clarkson sets record straight on Ozempic rumors, says she started medication after ‘bloodwork got so bad’

Kelly Clarkson has revealed she has slimmed down by taking a drugs — but it surely’s not Ozempic.

Clarkson, 42, addressed hypothesis about her weight reduction on Monday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Present” throughout an interview with visitor Whoopi Goldberg. Their sitdown began with Clarkson complimenting Goldberg on how she appeared.

“It’s all the load I’ve misplaced. I’ve misplaced nearly two individuals,” stated Goldberg, who has acknowledged she’s taking the drug Mounjaro. “I am doing that fantastic shot that works for folk who want some assist, and it’s been actually good for me.”

Clarkson stated she, too, has misplaced “quite a bit” of weight, saying, “Mine is a distinct one than individuals assume, however I ended up having to try this, too, as a result of my bloodwork obtained so unhealthy.”

“All people thinks it’s Ozempic. It’s not,” she added.

Ozempic, a drug that treats diabetes, is typically prescribed off-label for weight reduction. It has skyrocketed in reputation and been credited by celebrities for serving to them shed kilos.

Clarkson didn’t title the drug, which she described as “one thing that aids in serving to break down the sugar — clearly my physique doesn’t do it proper.”

“My physician chased me for, like, two years, and I used to be like, ‘No, I’m afraid of it. I have already got thyroid issues,’” she stated.

Clarkson revealed that at her heaviest she weighed 203 kilos and located herself unrecognizable.

She stated that she taped a present for her birthday however that when she watched it again at her house in New York, “rapidly I paused it, and I used to be like ‘who’s f— is that?’” she recalled.

“You see it and you are like, ‘Properly, she’s about to die of a coronary heart assault,’” she added.

“It’s a bizarre factor. … I by no means noticed that. I used to be by no means insecure about it. I used to be blissful. Individuals had been like, ‘Oh, she should not have been blissful.’ No, I used to be blissful. I simply didn’t see that,” she stated.

Clarkson recalled speaking to her supervisor, who has identified her for over 15 years, “and he or she was like, ‘I do know, I’m sort of as shocked as you.’ And I believe as a result of your individuals are with you the entire time, so it’s gradual. You don’t even understand.”

Clarkson has beforehand been open about her well being journey, revealing in January that she was identified as pre-diabetic. She informed Individuals Journal the identical month that she dropped weight by specializing in what she ate and being extra energetic.

“I eat a wholesome combine. I dropped weight as a result of I’ve been listening to my physician — a pair years I didn’t. And 90 % of the time I’m actually good at it as a result of a protein weight-reduction plan is nice for me anyway. I’m a Texas woman, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians on this planet!” she informed the journal, noting that “strolling within the metropolis is sort of the exercise.”