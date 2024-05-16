News
How did Kelly Clarkson lose weight? Singer admits to taking weight loss drug on talk show
NEW YORK (WJW) — Singer and discuss present host Kelly Clarkson got here clear about her latest weight reduction.
Throughout an interview with “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg on Monday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Present,” Clarkson admitted to taking a weight reduction drug to shed extra pounds.
In January, Clarkson informed Folks journal that eating regimen and train helped her slim down. She made no point out of weight reduction medication.
Her confession got here after complimenting Goldberg, 68, on her youthful look.
Goldberg mentioned it’s all the burden she’s misplaced. “I misplaced virtually two individuals,” she mentioned. “I’m doing that great shot that works for individuals who want some assist.”
In March, Goldberg mentioned she was utilizing the type-2 diabetes drug Mounjaro to slim down.
“Mine is a special one than individuals assume,” Clarkson, 42, mentioned. “I ended up having to try this, too, as a result of my blood work obtained so unhealthy.”
“Are you aware what’s humorous?” Clarkson mentioned. “I didn’t plan on speaking about this.”
“I didn’t see it,” Clarkson mentioned of her weight acquire.
“You don’t,” Goldberg agreed.
Clarkson mentioned it wasn’t till she watched a birthday particular that she deliberate to launch that she realized she regarded like “she’s about to die of a coronary heart assault.”
Clarkson mentioned at her heaviest, she weighed 203 kilos. She mentioned she is 5 toes, 3 1/2 half inches tall. She has reportedly misplaced 60 kilos.
Goldberg mentioned her second was when she appeared in a film final yr and somebody accused her of being in a fats swimsuit. She mentioned she weighed 300 kilos at her heaviest.
Clarkson mentioned she was by no means insecure or sad about her weight acquire.
She mentioned her physician “chased her” for 2 years to take one thing to assist her shed extra pounds, however she mentioned she was leery as a result of she has a thyroid downside.
Clarkson didn’t say which weight reduction drug she was taking, however mentioned it was not Ozempic.
“It’s one thing that aids in breaking down the sugar. Clearly, my physique doesn’t do it proper,” she mentioned.
