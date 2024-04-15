Keys to the Game: Celtics 131, Hornets 98

Key Second

With their seeding past locked up for the looming Playoffs, the Celtics rested all 5 of their starters plus Al Horford Friday night time towards Charlotte. The reserves didn’t skip a beat.

Friday’s beginning crew of Payton Pritchard, Jaden Springer, Sam Hauser, Svi Mykhailiuk and Luke Kornet, together with reserves Oshae Brissett, Jordan Walsh and Xavier Tillman Sr., helped the Celtics to construct a nine-point lead on a number of events in the course of the first quarter. And that was only the start of this runaway win.

Boston finally pulled forward by as many as 35 factors, spurred by 31-6 run late within the first half that turned a three-point benefit right into a 28-point lead. Pritchard and Hauser, the 2 gamers from Boston’s seemingly playoff rotation who appeared Friday night time, have been on the heart of the game-changing run as they scored 10 factors apiece in the course of the body. Pritchard scored all 10 of his factors in the course of the run, all whereas doling out 4 assists.

From that second on, the Celtics have been in cruise management. That allowed members of the Maine Celtics – who have been referred to as up in the midst of the G League Finals – to pile up some numbers in the course of the second half. Queta wound up ending with 16 factors, six rebounds and 5 assists, Jordan Walsh piled up eight factors and three rebounds and a steal, JD Davison totaled seven factors, seven assists and 4 rebounds, and Drew Peterson scored eight factors.

Boston’s 131-98 victory secures the truth that the crew will end this season with out ever dropping three straight video games, turning into the primary Celtics roster to perform that feat because the 2010-11 crew.

Key Participant

So many choices, however just one Key Participant spot. Payton Pritchard, along with his career-high scoring effort, is the person who has earned the award tonight.

Pritchard was dominant from begin to end in his spot begin. He led the sport with a career-high 31 factors, and he additionally led the sport with 11 assists. This efficiency marks the third double-double effort of his four-year profession.

As is typical of Pritchard’s recreation, he was extraordinarily environment friendly capturing the ball towards Charlotte. He canned 14 of his 22 photographs from the sphere, together with three makes from lengthy distance. He led the sport in each discipline objective makes and makes an attempt and set new profession highs in every class.

Pritchard rounded out his field rating with three rebounds and one steal, exhibiting everybody who’s watching that he’s greater than prepared for the brilliant lights of the postseason.

Field Rating Nuggets

Boston led by as many as 35 factors.

Pritchard and Luke Kornet (16 factors, 10 rebounds) have been the one gamers within the recreation who logged double-doubles.

Neemias Queta got here off the bench to whole 16 factors, six rebounds and 5 assists.

JD Davison totaled seven factors and 7 assists in solely 17 minutes.

Boston outscored Charlotte 60-26 within the paint.

Tre Mann led Charlotte in scoring with 19 factors.

Charlotte made six extra free throws (19) than Boston tried (13).

Jaden Springer scored 11 factors and led the sport in steals with three.

Every crew’s bench scored no less than 49 factors (55 by Charlotte’s and 49 by Boston’s).

Quote of the Evening

“The sport’s simple if you make it simple.”