Kirk Cousins ‘Had No Idea’ Falcons Were Going to Draft Michael Penix Jr., Agent Says | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Stephen Maturen/Getty Photographs

Even Kirk Cousins was caught off guard by the Atlanta Falcons’ choice of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 decide within the 2024 NFL draft.

Cousins’ agent, Mike McCartney, confirmed throughout Thursday’s first spherical that the quarterback was shocked by Atlanta’s determination to draft a quarterback within the first spherical:

McCartney’s comments come after Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that Cousins “understood” that the Falcons were considering taking his successor in the draft, although he was “a bit stunned” that the franchise elected to use its first-round pick on a signal-caller.

Cousins’ agent, Mike McCartney, confirmed that the quarterback was surprised by Atlanta’s decision:

Cousins signed a four-year contract worth up to $180 million in March after spending the last six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Atlanta made the pick despite players like Rome Odunze and Olu Fashanu still being available.

Penix was the fourth quarterback taken in the draft, with Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye going 1-2-3 to start the event. Penix was rated as the No. 7 quarterback and the No. 87 overall player by Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department.

Penix threw for 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2023 and led Washington to a 14-1 document and an look within the CFP Nationwide Championship.

The considerations with Penix come together with his age and his harm historical past. He will likely be 24 years previous when his rookie season begins and has notably suffered a number of ACL accidents in his collegiate profession.