News
Kirk Cousins ‘Had No Idea’ Falcons Were Going to Draft Michael Penix Jr., Agent Says | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors
Stephen Maturen/Getty Photographs
Even Kirk Cousins was caught off guard by the Atlanta Falcons’ choice of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 decide within the 2024 NFL draft.
Cousins’ agent, Mike McCartney, confirmed throughout Thursday’s first spherical that the quarterback was shocked by Atlanta’s determination to draft a quarterback within the first spherical:
Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo
From Kirk Cousins’ agent Mike McCartney on the #Falcons‘ choosing QB Michael Penix Jr. eighth total. pic.twitter.com/XpIpOQn1ua
McCartney’s comments come after Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that Cousins “understood” that the Falcons were considering taking his successor in the draft, although he was “a bit stunned” that the franchise elected to use its first-round pick on a signal-caller.
Cousins’ agent, Mike McCartney, confirmed that the quarterback was surprised by Atlanta’s decision:
Cousins signed a four-year contract worth up to $180 million in March after spending the last six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Atlanta made the pick despite players like Rome Odunze and Olu Fashanu still being available.
Penix was the fourth quarterback taken in the draft, with Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye going 1-2-3 to start the event. Penix was rated as the No. 7 quarterback and the No. 87 overall player by Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department.
Penix threw for 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2023 and led Washington to a 14-1 document and an look within the CFP Nationwide Championship.
The considerations with Penix come together with his age and his harm historical past. He will likely be 24 years previous when his rookie season begins and has notably suffered a number of ACL accidents in his collegiate profession.
Nonetheless, he may gain advantage by sitting behind Cousins for a couple of years in an analogous solution to how Jordan Love sat behind Aaron Rodgers for a number of years in Inexperienced Bay earlier than taking up because the starter.
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan address anti-LGBTQIA+ posts shared by USWNT teammate Korbin Albert
-
News2 weeks ago
New first-round tee times posted after weather delay
-
News3 weeks ago
Larry Lucchino dies at age 78
-
News3 weeks ago
Strike That Killed World Central Kitchen Workers Bears Hallmarks of Israeli Precision Strike
-
News3 weeks ago
Original ‘SCTV’ Castmember Was 82
-
News3 weeks ago
Howard Stern’s ‘Crazy Cabbie’ Lee Siegfried Passes Away At 55
-
News3 weeks ago
US told Iran it had no involvement or advance knowledge of consulate strike in Syria, US official says
-
News3 weeks ago
Rashee Rice car accident: Chiefs’ WR to cooperate with Dallas authorities; NFL monitoring situation