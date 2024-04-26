News
Quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Michigan, No. 10
2021: 11 video games (0 begins); 34-of-59 passing (57.6 p.c), 516 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INT; 27 rushes for 124 yards and a couple of TDs
2022: 14 video games (13 begins); 208-of-322 passing (64.6 p.c), 2,719 yards, 22 TDs, 5 INT; 70 rushes for 306 yards and 5 TDs; All-Massive Ten Second Workforce (media) and Third Workforce (coaches)
2023: 15 video games (15 begins); 240-of-332 passing (72.3 p.c), 2,991 yards, 22 TDs, 4 INT; 64 rushes for 202 yards and three TDs; Received Griese-Brees Massive Ten Quarterback of the 12 months, First-Workforce All-Massive Ten
School totals: 40 video games (28 begins); 482-of-713 passing (67.6 p.c), 6,226 yards, 49 TDs, 11 INT; 161 rushes for 632 yards and 10 TDs
Completions to the precise group: McCarthy set Michigan single-season data for completion proportion (72.3) and interception fee (1.2 p.c) in 2023 and profession data of 67.6 and 1.54, respectively.
27-1: Whereas a group’s report goes past its quarterback, Michigan went 27-1 with McCarthy as its starter. His successful proportion of 96.4 was the very best by a school QB since Toledo’s Chuck Ealey (1971) and Oklahoma’s Jimmy Harris (1956) capped their careers with marks of 35-0 and 25-0.
“Ice Man”: Former Wolverines and present Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh known as McCarthy “Ice Man” for his coolness beneath strain. It is also becoming that McCarthy’s mother was a aggressive determine skater, and he began enjoying hockey at age 5.
Vikings historical past in NFL Draft
McCarthy is the primary former Michigan Wolverine ever drafted in a primary spherical by the Vikings.
He’s the 19th participant ever drafted within the Prime 10 by the Vikings in an NFL Draft and first since Anthony Barr (No. 9) in 2014.
McCarthy is the primary quarterback chosen in a primary spherical by Minnesota since Teddy Bridgewater in 2014.
He’s the 30th QB ever drafted by Minnesota and the fifth chosen in a primary spherical.
