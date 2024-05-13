Knicks Jalen Brunson Stars in Brooks Brothers’ Father’s Day Campaign

Awwww.

That may undoubtedly be the response to this 12 months’s Father’s Day marketing campaign from Brooks Brothers.

The retailer tapped three personalities — New York Knicks level guard Jalen Brunson, who was not too long ago introduced as a Brooks Brothers model ambassador, restauranteur Tyler Florence and actor Bryan Greenberg — to be featured with their dads or kids.

The marketing campaign, which was photographed by John Balsam, captured candid pictures of the lads sharing amusing or having a young second in seems to be from the spring 2024 assortment designed by Michael Bastian. The tag line is “Celebrating Dads Since 1818,” the 12 months the corporate was based.

Jalen Brunson and his father Wealthy Brunson, a former NBA participant and an assistant coach, had been proven sporting made-to-measure fits and joking round. “Our bond on and off the courtroom as father and son is one thing I’ll at all times cherish,” Jalen Brunson stated.

Tyler Florence together with his kids. courtesy

Florence was featured together with his two teenage kids, all wearing formalwear together with tuxedos from the 1818 label. The chef shared: “I get a brand new Brooks Brothers swimsuit yearly for Father’s Day. Garments make the person. Plus, handwritten playing cards and scrambled eggs in mattress.”

Bryan Greenberg together with his son. courtesy

Greenberg was photographed together with his 2-year-old son, each of them sporting tailor-made items. “The very best factor about being a dad? Residing with a objective,” he stated. “Having kids gave me that.”

Ken Ohashi, chief government officer of Brooks Brothers, stated, “Brooks Brothers is a model that has lengthy stood for celebrating milestone moments. Father’s Day is actually a kind of events. As we rejoice all fathers in every single place, we’re honored to be part of their tales, creating new reminiscences, and sharing their traditions. From iconic personalities to on a regular basis heroes, we’re impressed by fathers and father figures who exemplify model, grace and dedication.”

The marketing campaign debuts Monday.