Knicks vs. Pacers odds, score prediction, time: 2024 NBA playoff picks, Game 7 best bets from proven model

Groups trying to finish a protracted postseason drought of not reaching the convention finals battle when the Indiana Pacers face the New York Knicks in Sport 7 of their Japanese Convention semifinals on Sunday. Indiana earned a 116-103 win in Sport 6 on Friday to ship the sequence again to New York. The Pacers (47-35), the No. 6 seed, want to attain the convention finals for the primary time since 2013-2014, once they misplaced a six-game sequence to the Miami Warmth. The Knicks (50-32), the No. 2 seed, want to attain the Japanese Convention Finals for the primary time since dropping a six-game sequence to the Pacers in 1999-2000.

Tip-off from Madison Sq. Backyard in New York is about for 3:30 p.m. ET. New York leads the all-time sequence 122-120, however Indiana holds a 25-22 edge in video games performed within the postseason. The Knicks are 3.5-point favorites within the newest Pacers vs. Knicks odds from SportsLine consensus, whereas the over/below for complete factors scored is 209. Earlier than making any Knicks vs. Pacers picks, you will wish to see the NBA predictions and betting recommendation from the confirmed laptop mannequin at SportsLine.

Pacers vs. Knicks unfold: New York -3.5

Pacers vs. Knicks over/below: 209 factors

Pacers vs. Knicks cash line: Indiana +135, New York -159

IND: The Pacers are 1-6 of their final seven video games on the highway

NYK: The Knicks are 8-1 of their previous 9 video games at dwelling

Why the Knicks can cowl

Taking pictures guard Josh Hart is having a strong postseason for New York. In 12 video games, all begins, he’s averaging 14.9 factors, 11.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 42.6 minutes. He has registered 4 double-doubles within the sequence, together with 18 factors and 11 boards in a 121-91 win in Sport 5. He scored 24 factors, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out eight assists within the 121-117 Sport 1 win over the Pacers.

Additionally making his presence felt is heart Isaiah Hartenstein. Within the Sport 5 win over Indiana, he scored seven factors, grabbed 17 rebounds and dished out 5 assists. He posted a double-double in a 130-121 Sport 2 win, scoring 14 factors and including 12 rebounds and eight assists. In 12 postseason video games, all begins, he’s averaging 9.2 factors, 7.8 rebounds and three.7 assists in 29.8 minutes. See which group to select right here.

Why the Pacers can cowl

Energy ahead Pascal Siakam is coming off a 25-point, seven-rebound and five-assist efficiency within the Sport 6 win. He has reached 20 or extra factors in 5 of 12 playoff video games, together with a 37-point and 11-rebound effort in Sport 2 of the primary spherical in a 125-108 win at Milwaukee on April 23. He had 26 factors and 7 rebounds in a Sport 3 win over the Knicks. In 12 postseason video games, all begins, he’s averaging 21.2 factors, 7.8 rebounds and three.5 assists in 34.8 minutes.

Additionally giving Indiana a lift is guard Tyrese Haliburton. In 12 postseason begins, he’s averaging 18.3 factors, 8.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 35.1 minutes. He’s connecting on 48.3% of his discipline targets, together with 36.1% from 3-point vary, and 87.5% from the foul line. He scored a series-high 35 factors and added seven assists and 4 rebounds in a Sport 3 win. See which group to select right here.

