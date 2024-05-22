Xander Schauffele ignores narrative, wins PGA Championship

At greater than 7,600 yards, Valhalla was all the time going to favor a protracted hitter, particularly within the rain. Schauffele has all the time had pop off the tee, and he started working with Como on the finish of final 12 months to make his misses with the motive force higher. Como was impressed with many features of his new pupil, certainly one of which was how a lot Schauffele already knew about what his physique was doing in the course of the swing.