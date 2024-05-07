Connect with us

Kyle Larson wins at Kansas in closest finish in NASCAR Cup history

7 mins ago

The NASCAR Cup Sequence returns to the Kansas Speedway for the primary of two race weekends on the 1.5-mile oval in Kansas Metropolis, Kansas for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400.

Final week, Denny Hamlin outlasted Kyle Larson to win at Dover and choose up win No. 3 of the season.

These two drivers are anticipated to be in rivalry this weekend together with the vast majority of the automobiles at Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing. the 2 outlets which have dominated the season up to now.

Observe our dwell race updates with information and highlights under:

Wow! Kyle Larson for the win

Kyle Larson got here from behind and edged out Chris Buescher with a photograph end to win the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

The win is Larson’s second of the season. Larson gained by a splitter.

Larson gained by .001 seconds, the closest end in NASCAR historical past.

