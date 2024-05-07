Kyle Larson wins at Kansas in closest finish in NASCAR Cup history

The NASCAR Cup Sequence returns to the Kansas Speedway for the primary of two race weekends on the 1.5-mile oval in Kansas Metropolis, Kansas for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400.

Final week, Denny Hamlin outlasted Kyle Larson to win at Dover and choose up win No. 3 of the season.

These two drivers are anticipated to be in rivalry this weekend together with the vast majority of the automobiles at Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing. the 2 outlets which have dominated the season up to now.

Observe our dwell race updates with information and highlights under:

Wow! Kyle Larson for the win

Kyle Larson got here from behind and edged out Chris Buescher with a photograph end to win the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

The win is Larson’s second of the season. Larson gained by a splitter.

Larson gained by .001 seconds, the closest end in NASCAR historical past.

High 5

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chris Buescher, RFK Racing Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Lap 261: Kyle Busch spins out

Kyle Busch, who was working within the prime 5, has spun out with six laps left.

Right here is the highest 5:

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Chris Buescher, RFK Racing Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Lap 247: Denny Hamlin leads with 20 laps left

Denny Hamlin is holding off Chris Buescher with 20 laps left.

Kyle Larson is third, Kyle Busch is fourth and Martin Truex Jr. is working fifth.

Lap 217: Denny Hamlin, Chris Buescher battling for lead with 50 laps left

Denny Hamlin and Chris Buescher is battling for the lead with 50 laps left.

Nevertheless, do not look now however third-place Kyle Busch can also be lower than a second out of the lead.

Hamlin was within the lead within the restart, however Buescher quickly handed him. Hamlin wanted just some laps to regain the lead.

In fourth place, Kyle Larson is 1.57 seconds behind the chief.

Lap 198: Joey Logano spins out, will get flat tire

Joey Logano has introduced out a fourth warning in Stage 3 after he received into Chase Briscoe.

Briscoe was shifting up the monitor when Logano clipped him after having no place to go.

Lap 190: Kyle Busch leads restart

Kyle Busch leads the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. A 3rd warning has come out when Harrison Burton received free.

Kyle Larson is second. Ty Gibbs is third.

Lap 185: Bubba Wallace, Austin Cyndric in crash

A second warning flag has come out for an on-track accident.

The accident occurred when Joey Logano got here up the monitor, shifting Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin up the monitor. Hamlin hit into the left facet of Cindric.

The bump despatched Cyndric into the wall after which right into a 360-degree spin. He hit each Wallace and Michael McDowell.

Lap 175: Jimmie Johnson hits the wall

Jimmie Johnson has hit the wall at Kansas in an incident that has additionally concerned Corey Lajoie.

It is the primary race warning for an accident.

Lajoie received into Johnson, who had let up. Austin Hill was additionally concerned within the wreck.

Lap 173: Race chief Chris Buescher to rear of subject

Chris Buescher, who gained the second stage, should restart on the rear of the sphere after his pit crew came visiting the wall too early.

Stage 2 winner: Chris Buescher picks up first stage win

Chris Buescher gained Stage 2 for his first NASCAR Cup Sequence state win of the season.

Right here is the highest 10:

1. Chris Buescher, RFK Racing Ford

2. Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4. Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

5. Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6. Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7. Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing Toyota

9. Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

10. Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Lap 137: We’re previous midway, right here is the highest 5 in Stage 2

Chris Buescher leads the AventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Lap 137, which is previous the midway level of the race, which is 267 laps. That’s essential after a three-hour rain delay. Nevertheless, Kansas does have lights on the monitor.

Right here is the highest 5:

1. Chris Buescher, RFK Racing Ford

2. Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

3. Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4. Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5. Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Kyle Larson has been shuffled to eighth place after a pit cease. Larson’s pit crew had a problem on the left entrance tire change, forcing extra time to get out of the pits. Larson was the race chief by greater than two seconds when he got here in for his pit cease.

Lap 117: Kyle Larson trying out on subject

Larson has greater than a two second lead on Chris Buescher. Ty Gibbs is third and Kyle Busch is fourth.

Inexperienced flag stops on pit highway beginning to happen.

Lap 89: Kyle Larson takes result in begin Stage 2

Kyle Larson grabbed the lead on the within of Ross Chastain. Chastain and Christopher Bell had been preventing for the lead when Larson got here beside and handed each.

Finish of Stage 1: Denny Hamlin holds off Ross Chastain

Denny Hamlin collected his third stage win of the season, holding off Ross Chastain to gather the win.

Hamlin’s late surge got here after Chastain and Larson dominated a lot of the first stage.

Listed here are the highest 10 from Stage 1:

1. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

2. Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing

3. Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

4. Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

5. Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

6. Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

7. Martin Truex, Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing

8. Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing

9. Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing

10. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Lap 49: Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson battling for lead

Ross Chastain has held off Kyle Larson to take care of the lead.

Vehicles have gone via inexperienced flag pit stops.

The highest 5:

1. Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing

2. Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

3. Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

4. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

5. Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

Polesitter Christopher Bell leads lap 1

Christopher Bell held off Ross Chastain to guide the opening lap. However Chastain edged him on the end line on lap 2.

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson has given the order: “Drivers, begin your engines.”

The AdventHealth 400 was slated to start out at 2 p.m. at the moment. The race will begin somewhat three hours later due to rain at Kansas Speedway.

NASCAR Kansas race delayed resulting from rain

The beginning of the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway has been postpone due to rain within the space. No begin time has been launched, nevertheless, these on the published on FS1 stated it might be “a pair hours.”

Nevertheless, it has been made clear that the Kansas monitor has lights they usually do plan on working the race on Sunday.

Christopher Bell on the pole; full NASCAR Cup Sequence in Kansas beginning lineup

Christopher Bell will lead the sphere to the inexperienced flag on Sunday after successful the pole throughout Saturday’s qualifying session.

The highest 10:

1. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

3. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

4. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

6. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Group Penske Ford

8. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Entrance Row Motorsports Ford

9. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Discover the full beginning lineup right here.

Current NASCAR Cup Sequence winners at Kansas

2023 fall race: Tyler Reddick

Tyler Reddick 2023 spring race: Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin 2022 fall race: Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace 2022 spring race: Kurt Busch

Kurt Busch 2021 fall race: Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson 2021 spring race: Kyle Busch

