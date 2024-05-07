Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen misses Game 7 with bruised ribs

• Obtain the NBA App

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers middle Jarrett Allen sat out Recreation 7 in opposition to Orlando on Sunday with a painful rib damage that sidelined him for the ultimate three video games of the first-round sequence.

Allen, who grabbed 20 rebounds in Recreation 2, had been the Cavs’ most constant participant within the sequence earlier than getting harm — presumably in Recreation 4.

Earlier than the sequence finale, Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff mentioned solely “we’ll see” when requested if Allen could be accessible. However the 6-foot-11 Allen continues to be experiencing mobility points that made it too difficult for him to play efficient minutes.

The Cavs have solely mentioned Allen has bruised ribs.

Allen averaged 17.0 factors and 13.8 rebounds in his 4 video games in opposition to the Magic. He had wished to atone for his efficiency in final yr’s opening spherical when the Cavs have been overwhelmed in 5 video games by the New York Knicks and Allen acknowledged the “lights have been too vibrant” for him and his teammates.

Allen averaged a career-high 16.5 factors, 10.5 rebounds and a couple of.7 assists in 77 video games this season, his fourth with Cleveland after being acquired in a commerce from Brooklyn.