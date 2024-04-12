Kylian Mbappé and PSG suffer dent to Champions League dream after defeat to resurgent Barcelona





Barcelona secured a 3-2 comeback win away in opposition to Paris Saint-Germain within the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday, serving a blow to the Parisians’ hopes of successful their first title.

The Spanish aspect, trying to flex its muscle mass in Europe as soon as once more, had taken the lead via Raphinha however discovered itself 2-1 down after the break after two fast objectives from the host.

Dealing with defeat, Raphinha’s neatly taken second purpose and Andreas Christensen’s header gave Barcelona the sting going into the second leg on April 16.

“We must be proud to say that Barça is alive,” Barcelona supervisor Xavi instructed reporters after the membership’s first Champions League quarterfinal match since 2020.

“We understood how we needed to work in opposition to among the finest groups on the earth. It’s a small benefit however a victory that generates much more pleasure in our metropolis and with our followers.”

PSG, in the meantime, might be annoyed to throw away the lead in entrance of its dwelling supporters.

The host had come into the sport on a 27-match unbeaten run however confronted a resurgent Blaugrana aspect which managed to shackle PSG celebrity Kylian Mbappé.

The French ahead, who has six objectives within the match this season, usually appeared annoyed on the Parc des Princes as he struggled to stamp his authority on the match.

Nevertheless, regardless of going behind, PSG had been within the driver’s seat heading into the final half-hour after two objectives within the area of three minutes.

Winger Ousmane Dembélé equalized with a vicious strike within the forty eighth minute, earlier than Vitinha stored his cool at hand his aspect the lead within the 51st minute.

However Barça hit again with a second of actual high quality within the 62nd minute. Midfielder Pedri discovered Raphinha with a looking move which the Brazilian tracked over his shoulder earlier than he dispatched an excellent first-time volley into the underside nook of the online.

Simply quarter-hour later, Barcelona retook the lead when Christensen headed in a nook after the nervous-looking Gianluigi Donnarumma failed to gather the cross.

“It’s clear that every one defeats damage and annoy, however I imagine we performed a great recreation in opposition to a really robust group,” former Barça boss and present PSG supervisor Luis Enrique instructed reporters after the ultimate whistle.

“We’re solely going to vary the issues that didn’t work, we at all times have to understand what a match of this magnitude means.

“We’re going to Barcelona with plenty of need. It’s a constructive perspective to assume that we will win there. It’s going to be a last for us. I’m assured in my group.”

The three-2 scoreline units up an attractive second leg on the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Spain on Tuesday, when a spot within the semifinals might be at stake.

The winner will face both Atlético Madrid or Borussia Dortmund within the last 4, with the Spanish aspect taking a 2-1 lead into its second leg in Germany.