Lakers star Anthony Davis leaves loss to Timberwolves early with eye injury after taking shot to face

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis left their 127-117 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves early on Sunday evening after he aggravated an eye fixed damage.

Davis took an inadvertent shot to the face from Timberwolves ahead Kyle Anderson late within the first quarter of the sport at Crypto.com Enviornment in Los Angeles. Davis picked up a rebound and was going for a put-back dunk when Anderson made contact along with his eye. Whereas Davis accomplished the dunk, he hit the ground laborious after and was clearly in ache.

Davis left the sport as a result of damage, and the staff then dominated him out within the second half with a left eye damage. He completed with 4 factors and 4 rebounds in 12 minutes.

The hit to his eye aggravated a corneal abrasion he first sustained in a loss to the Golden State Warriors final month after Trayce Jackson-Davis hit him within the eye. Davis left the sport early that evening, too, and he noticed a specialist after his imaginative and prescient was impaired and his eyelid was swollen shut.

“I simply could not see,” Davis mentioned final month, through ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “The corneal abrasion was truly proper in the midst of my eye. It wasn’t like off to the facet. So anytime I regarded it was blurry. My eye was swollen. I assumed my eye was like, [torn] open. Nevertheless it wasn’t. It saved watering. It simply felt like sand was in my eye.”

Whereas it’s unclear how extreme the damage is, there’s “optimism” that Davis will be capable to return for the Lakers’ subsequent sport on Tuesday evening, in line with McMenamin.

With out Davis and LeBron James — who was dominated out with flu-like signs — the Timberwolves rolled previous the Lakers on Sunday evening. They outscored the Lakers by 19 factors within the second quarter and held on to seize the 10-point win behind 31 factors from Naz Reid and 26 factors from Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves improved to 54-24 with the win, which has them in first within the Western Convention standings.

Rui Hachimura led the Lakers with 30 factors within the loss. Jaxson Hayes added 19 factors and 10 rebounds off the bench, and Spencer Dinwiddie completed with 18 factors. The Lakers fell to 45-34 after the loss. They now sit ninth within the Western Convention standings with simply three video games left within the common season.