Lakers vs. Cavaliers odds, score prediction, time: 2024 NBA picks, best bets for April 6 from proven model

The Los Angeles Lakers (44-33) will proceed battling for seeding within the Western Convention after they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (46-31) on Saturday afternoon. Los Angeles has received eight of its final 9 video games to maneuver right into a tie with Sacramento for eighth place within the convention standings, sitting one recreation again of seventh-place New Orleans. Cleveland has alternated between wins and losses in seven straight video games, together with a 122-101 loss at Phoenix on Wednesday. The Cavaliers are in third place within the Japanese Convention, trailing Milwaukee by one recreation within the standings.

Tipoff is ready for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Crypto.com Enviornment. The Lakers are favored by 5 factors within the newest Lakers vs. Cavaliers odds, whereas the over/below is 228.5 factors, per SportsLine consensus. Earlier than getting into any Cavaliers vs. Lakers picks, you may wish to see the NBA predictions from the mannequin at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Mannequin simulates each NBA recreation 10,000 occasions and has returned effectively over $10,000 in revenue for $100 gamers on its top-rated NBA picks over the previous five-plus seasons. The mannequin enters Week 23 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a scorching 81-55 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning greater than $2,300. Anybody following it has seen enormous returns.

The mannequin has set its sights on Cleveland-Los Angeles. You’ll be able to head to SportsLine to see its picks. Listed here are a number of NBA betting strains for the sport:

Lakers vs. Cavaliers unfold: Lakers -5

Lakers vs. Cavaliers over/below: 228.5 factors

Lakers vs. Cavaliers cash line: Lakers: -198, Cavaliers: +165

Lakers vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks right here

Why the Lakers can cowl

The Lakers shall be excited to return house after wrapping up a six-game street journey with a 125-120 win at Washington on Wednesday. Anthony Davis had 35 factors and 18 rebounds, whereas LeBron James added 25 factors, 9 assists and 7 rebounds. They’ve received eight of their final 9 video games to maneuver two video games forward of Golden State within the standings and two video games again of sixth-place Phoenix, which is the ultimate spot that avoids the play-in event.

All 5 Los Angeles starters scored in double figures on Wednesday, accounting for 113 of the crew’s 125 factors. They’re dealing with a Cleveland protection that has been shaky of late, permitting opponents to attain a mean of 111.8 factors whereas taking pictures 50.4% from the sector over their final 5 video games. The Lakers are 5-2 in opposition to the unfold of their final seven video games, and they’re 13-1 of their final 14 video games in opposition to Japanese Convention opponents.

Why the Cavaliers can cowl

Cleveland has began to battle down the stretch of the season, however it has not misplaced back-to-back video games in virtually two weeks. The Cavaliers cruised to a 129-113 win at Utah on Tuesday, protecting the 9.5-point unfold behind 26 factors from Caris LeVert. Heart Jarrett Allen posted a double-double with 21 factors and 12 rebounds, whereas energy ahead Evan Mobley added 21 factors, seven rebounds and 5 assists.

Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed that contest, however he returned to attain 24 factors in 38 minutes in a loss at Phoenix on Wednesday. Mitchell leads the Cavaliers with 26.8 factors, 6.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds per recreation, whereas Darius Garland is including 17.8 factors and 6.6 assists. James (ankle) and Davis (knee) are each anticipated to play for the Lakers, however they’ve been banged up lately. See which crew to choose right here.

make Lakers vs. Cavaliers picks

The mannequin has simulated Cavaliers vs. Lakers 10,000 occasions and the outcomes are in. We will inform you that the mannequin is leaning Beneath, and it is also generated a point-spread decide that’s hitting in effectively over 50% of simulations. You’ll be able to solely see the decide at SportsLine.

So who wins Lakers vs. Cavaliers, and which aspect of the unfold hits effectively over 50% of the time? Go to SportsLine now to see which aspect of the Cavaliers vs. Lakers unfold it is advisable to leap on, all from the mannequin on a 81-55 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and discover out.