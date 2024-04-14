Lana Del Rey welcomes Billie Eilish as her Coachella duet guest

Lana Del Rey had a few closely favored cameos throughout her Coachella efficiency Friday, welcoming latest collaborators Jack Antonoff and Jon Batiste, each of whom shall be fronting their very own units later within the weekend — but additionally one far much less simply guessed visitor, within the type of Billie Eilish, who turned up for a shock pair of duets.

Taking to a terrace overlooking the large stage, the duo first joined forces on Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes,” then turned their voices to “Video Video games.” Each songs signify the primary actual breakout hits in these artists’ respective careers.

The 2 traded fangirl notes as their joint look got here to an in depth. Enthused Del Rey about her singing companion: “That’s the voice of our technology, the voice of your technology, and that i’m so f—ing grateful she’s standing subsequent to me proper now singing my favourite music.”

Eilish retorted, “Get the f— out of my face,” as they each fell into laughter.

“That is the rationale for half you b—–s’ existence — together with mine!” Eilish additional advised the gang. “Lana Del Rey, you guys, come on!”

The emergence of Eilish onto the stage adopted a prolonged flip by Batiste as he and Del Rey recreated “Sweet Necklace,” a music they labored up collectively for Del Rey’s most up-to-date album, 2023’s “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Underneath Ocean Blvd.” The music was nominated for finest pop duo’group efficiency on the 2024 Grammys. For a lot of the tune, Batiste performed piano whereas she kneeled atop the instrument, however after she stepped down towards the tip, they started spontaneously buying and selling vocal strains.

“Typically you want someone else’s spirit to maneuver with you, and that’s at all times going to be Jon Batiste,” stated the headliner.

Following Eilish’s look, Del Rey was joined by her co-producer and co-writer of late, Antonoff, for a studying of “Hope Is a Harmful Factor for a Lady Like Me — however I Have It.” Or at the very least some model of her was joined by Antonoff: He was taking part in piano very undoubtedly within the flesh, however she appeared as an outsized hologram, only for that one quantity. The monitor dates again to her “Regular F—ing Rockwell” album from 2019.

Her setlist included some dwell rarities, together with opening with “With out You,” which followers say she has not carried out since 2014, and her cowl of Chic’s “Doin’ Time,” which she hasn’t finished since 2019 — probably a nod to the truth that a up to date iteration of Chic can also be booked for Coachella.

Del Rey didn’t want any of her friends to make an impression, most viewers on-site or watching through the YouTube livestream would agree. She had definitely one of many extra memorable entrances and exits in Coachella historical past, using out and in by the viewers, through walled off sections splitting up the gang, on the again of a bike, typically standing and/or blowing kisses as she handed by. Her six dancers trailed her, additionally holding onto bike drivers, in motorcades that lasted minutes.