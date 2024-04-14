News
Lana Del Rey + Billie Eilish Duet at Coachella Resurrection
Lana Del Rey promised a resurrection for her headlining spot at Coachella this weekend— on her billboard posted on the way in which to the pageant referenced her “demise” after being crucified for her Saturday Night time Dwell efficiency in 2012. Nevertheless, she stated nothing about bringing out her disciple Billie Eilish to sing “ocean eyes” and “Video Video games.” And the way might she? By the point they completed harmonizing their whispers, they have been shocked by one another’s presence. “Get the fuck out of my face,” joked Eilish after the efficiency. The 2 continued to gush over one another, with Del Rey elevating up her protege. She praised, “Yep, that’s the voice of your technology, the voice of our technology. I”m so fucking grateful she’s standing subsequent to me proper now singing my favourite music of hers.” Eilish replied by giving the flower (crowns) again to the girl who influenced her, “That is the rationale for half you bitches existence, together with mine.” She’s not improper; thou shalt be saved listening to Lana Del Rey.
Credit score:
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan address anti-LGBTQIA+ posts shared by USWNT teammate Korbin Albert
-
News2 days ago
New first-round tee times posted after weather delay
-
News2 weeks ago
Larry Lucchino dies at age 78
-
News2 weeks ago
Original ‘SCTV’ Castmember Was 82
-
News2 weeks ago
Strike That Killed World Central Kitchen Workers Bears Hallmarks of Israeli Precision Strike
-
News2 weeks ago
Rashee Rice car accident: Chiefs’ WR to cooperate with Dallas authorities; NFL monitoring situation
-
News2 weeks ago
US told Iran it had no involvement or advance knowledge of consulate strike in Syria, US official says
-
News2 weeks ago
Tornado threats, heavy rain and snow expected as dangerous spring storms threaten millions