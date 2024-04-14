Lana Del Rey + Billie Eilish Duet at Coachella Resurrection

Lana Del Rey promised a resurrection for her headlining spot at Coachella this weekend— on her billboard posted on the way in which to the pageant referenced her “demise” after being crucified for her Saturday Night time Dwell efficiency in 2012. Nevertheless, she stated nothing about bringing out her disciple Billie Eilish to sing “ocean eyes” and “Video Video games.” And the way might she? By the point they completed harmonizing their whispers, they have been shocked by one another’s presence. “Get the fuck out of my face,” joked Eilish after the efficiency. The 2 continued to gush over one another, with Del Rey elevating up her protege. She praised, “Yep, that’s the voice of your technology, the voice of our technology. I”m so fucking grateful she’s standing subsequent to me proper now singing my favourite music of hers.” Eilish replied by giving the flower (crowns) again to the girl who influenced her, “That is the rationale for half you bitches existence, together with mine.” She’s not improper; thou shalt be saved listening to Lana Del Rey.



Lana Del Rey and Billie Eilish singing “Video Video games.”





Credit score:

