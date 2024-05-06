Lando Norris wins for McLaren

Norris beat Pink Bull’s Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari after the McLaren ace took full benefit to make his pitstop beneath the security automotive, not like all his rivals.

2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix outcomes

Cla Nº Driver Automobile / Engine Laps Hole 1 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 57 – 2 1 Max Verstappen Pink Bull/Honda RBPT 57 -7.612 3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 57 -9.920 4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 57 -11.407 5 11 Sergio Pérez Pink Bull/Honda RBPT 57 -14.650 6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 57 -16.585 7 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 57 -26.185 8 63 George Russell Mercedes 57 -34.789 9 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 57 -37.107 10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 57 -39.746 11 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 57 -40.789 12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 57 -44.958 13 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 57 -49.756 14 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 57 -49.979 15 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 57 -50.956 16 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 57 -52.356 17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 57 -55.173 18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 57 -1’04.683 19 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 57 -1’16.091 – 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 27 –

2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix report

Polesitter Verstappen led the cost to Flip 1, as his team-mate Sergio Perez divebombed down the within of the Ferraris however locked up and went straight on – simply lacking Verstappen.

Leclerc ran second from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz initially, however a fast-starting Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – from sixth on the grid – snatched third from the Spaniard across the exterior at Flip 2, whereas Perez recovered in fifth, forward of Norris.

Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) handed Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes, which began on onerous tyres amongst a largely medium-shod area, for seventh. Additional again, the Alpines raced wheel to wheel by means of the Turns 13-14-15 and 16 sequence in an argument over 13th, with Pierre Gasly grabbing the spot after a brush of wheels.

Verstappen pulled away from Leclerc’s DRS vary, leaving the lead Ferrari susceptible to Piastri and Sainz. Piastri DRS-ed previous Leclerc at Flip 17 on the finish of lap 4 however was already 2s behind Verstappen.

Perez fell away from the leaders, into the clutches of Norris. Hamilton regained seventh from Hulkenberg on the strategy to Flip 11 on lap seven, with Lewis reporting “we practically had a giant crash there” as he was squeezed in direction of the wall.

However Hamilton locked up six corners later and allowed Hulkenberg forward of him once more. They swapped locations once more three laps later, with George Russell (Mercedes) additionally getting by at Flip 11 a few laps later, which was Hulkenberg’s cue to pit for onerous tyres.

The primary of the frontrunners to cease was Perez on lap 18, as Norris started to hound him for fifth. Launched, Norris instantly set quickest lap.

Leclerc pitted on lap 20, rejoining in sixth behind the long-running Hamilton. He pulled an outstanding around-the-outside transfer on the seven-time champion at Flip 11.

There was drama on the entrance too, as Verstappen collected the bollard on the apex of Flip 15 and was lucky that it was jettisoned from the automotive after initially getting tousled in his entrance wing and suspension. That resulted in a quick digital security automotive, to retrieve the items of bollard safely – however there wasn’t time for any of the main lights to make a ‘low-cost’ pitstop.

Verstappen pitted on the finish of lap 23, permitting Piastri to steer from Sainz and Norris. Sainz stopped on lap 28, simply earlier than Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Logan Sargeant (Williams) clashed at Flip 3, inflicting a full security automotive. Sargeant slammed backwards into the wall, however stepped from his automotive unharmed.

Norris’s long-running technique thus paid off, as he was in a position to make a ‘free’ pitstop, rejoining effectively away from Verstappen within the lead. Perez pitted once more, going again onto mediums.

Norris led the restart from Verstappen, Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz and Perez. Yuki Tsuonda grabbed seventh from Hamilton at Flip 11.

Norris extracted himself from Verstappen’s DRS vary with an excellent opening lap, whereas Sainz duelled onerous with Piastri for fourth – banging wheels at Flip 11. Moments later, Hamilton repassed Tsunoda across the exterior of Flip 12.

Norris saved banging in spectacular lap occasions, leaving Verstappen in his wake. Max complained: “I can’t get the automotive to show, it’s a catastrophe.”

Sainz handed Piastri for fourth with a sturdy transfer with contact at Flip 17 on lap 39, and simply managed to remain forward because the Australian retaliated into Flip 1. Stewards will examine their collision after the race.

Perez and Hamilton then handed Piastri, who suffered entrance wing harm when Sainz clipped him and was compelled to pit.

Norris proved unassailable out entrance, beating Verstappen by 7.6s, who had Leclerc 2s additional again.

Sainz completed fourth, however should see the stewards, from Perez and Hamilton.

UPDATE: Sainz was penalised 5s by the stewards, so drops to fifth behind Perez.

Tsunoda completed seventh, forward of Russell, Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Esteban Ocon scored Alpine’s first level of the season in 10th.

