Legendary Clipper Blake Griffin retires

NBA star Blake Griffin introduced his retirement on Tuesday.

Griffin, who spent his finest seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, introduced his retirement on Instagram within the humorous tone for which he’s identified.

“Right here comes the compulsory ‘I’m excited for my subsequent chapter’ half,” he wrote. “Simply kidding, I’m accomplished.”

A 14-year veteran, Griffin starred alongside Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan as a part of a Clippers core often known as “Lob Metropolis” on account of their acrobatics on the rim.

Griffin additionally performed for the Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.

For the latter a part of his profession, Griffin’s athleticism was restricted by accidents, however he stated he holds no regrets as he ends his profession.

“I’m grateful for each single second — not simply the great ones…,” he wrote. “The sport of basketball has given me a lot in life, and I wouldn’t change a factor.”