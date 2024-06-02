LSU baseball defeats Wofford on walk-off homer in first game of NCAA regional

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — LSU baseball walked it off on a Steven Milam house run to defeat Wofford 4-3 of their first sport of the Chapel Hill regional.

The Tigers hit 4 solo house runs within the postseason win.

Gage Soar began on the mound for the Tigers giving up three runs on six hits with 9 strikeouts in his 7.1 innings of labor.

The Terriers struck first with a two-run second inning after capitalizing off a hard-hit ball to middle discipline that bounced out and in of Mac Bingham’s glove when he bumped into the wall.

Within the seventh inning, the Tigers received on the board with a solo house run from Steven Milam.

Wofford prolonged their lead within the prime of the eighth with a solo shot of their very own, however a house run from each Michael Braswell and Jared Jones tied the sport within the backside of the body.

Within the backside of the ninth, freshman Steven Millam got here up massive, as he hit a house run to offer the Tigers the victory.

LSU will face the winner of at this time’s matchup between North Carolina and Lengthy Island tomorrow at 4 p.m.