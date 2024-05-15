Connect with us

Magic Johnson Gives New York Knicks Star New Nickname

Published

10 mins ago

on

By

NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson confirmed some love for New York Knicks star Josh Hart after his efforts partly created a 121-91 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Recreation 5 of the Japanese Convention Semifinals.

Hart continued to tear via the postseason with an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double because the Knicks took a 3-2 collection lead within the best-of-seven set. That led Johnson to supply Hart a brand new moniker on X shortly after New York put the ending touches on its blowout victory.

May 14, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) drives for a shot against

Might 14, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) drives for a shot towards / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports activities

My predominant man Josh Hart completed with an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double tonight,” Johnson observed. “I (name) him Mr. The whole lot as a result of he does slightly little bit of all the things on the courtroom!

Mr. The whole lot may effectively go down as Mr. Might: in six video games this month, Hart is averaging 14.8 factors and 12.3 rebounds because the Knicks at the moment are the closest they have been to an NBA Finals go to because the turn-of-the-century. Hart, working via his first full season in Manhattan, has been stationed within the Knicks’ beginning 5 since late January after stepping in for injured All-Star Julius Randle.

December 30, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart (3) controls the ball

December 30, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart (3) controls the ball / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports activities

Johnson praising Hart is considerably ironic contemplating their shared historical past: Johnson not directly started Hart’s NBA profession, granting him his skilled entry as the ultimate of the 2017 draft’s opening spherical when the previous was the Los Angeles Lakers’ president of basketball operations. The Villanova alum performed two seasons in purple and gold earlier than he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019, shortly after Johnson stepped down from his entrance workplace position.

Mr The whole lot does not have all the things fairly but, however he’ll get an opportunity to earn slightly extra on Friday, when the Knicks look to clinch an Japanese Convention Finals berth in Indianapolis (TBD, ESPN).

Ensure you bookmark All Knicks for the newest information, unique interviews, movie breakdowns and a lot extra!

