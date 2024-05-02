Magic PF Paolo Banchero ‘A True Superstar’, Says Clippers’ Paul George

ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic and Paolo Banchero have put the league on discover with their success this season and within the playoffs.

Among the many gamers who the Magic and Banchero have caught the attention of is Los Angeles Clippers ahead Paul George. On his podcast, “Podcast P with Paul George,” George singled out the Magic’s efficiency in opposition to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Banchero’s affect within the sequence.

“Paolo has been the last word star,” George said. “He is been phenomenal, he is been sensational, a real famous person, and he is taking part in in opposition to a tricky group…He is been extraordinarily constant, he is been a scorer [and] dominant. I like his tenacity. He is one of many strongest gamers that I performed in opposition to…He’s a man-child actually taking part in a person’s recreation at such a younger age.”

Banchero, 21, scored 39 factors in Orlando’s 104-103 loss to the Cavs on Tuesday. With that efficiency, he grew to become the third-youngest participant to have a number of 30-point video games in a sequence, solely trailing LeBron James and Anthony Edwards. He is additionally now tied for eighth all-time With Shaquille O’Neal in Magic playoff historical past for many factors scored in a recreation.

Banchero’s talent and recreation earned excessive reward from George, as he in contrast him to Carmelo Anthony, who was one of many recreation’s most prolific scorers at his peak.

“He jogs my memory a little bit of Melo from a standpoint of the physicality,” George stated. “Melo was like that the place you knew you play in opposition to Melo, you had been going to get banged and bruised up from him always placing stress on the rim and placing stress on you to remain in entrance of him.”

George added: I have been very impressed along with his first playoff expertise and that Orlando Magic group goes to be good for a really very long time.”

Although 5 video games within the first spherical of the Jap Convention Playoffs, Banchero has averaged 24.8 factors, 7.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per recreation.

With George set to be a free agent this offseason, his phrases might pique the curiosity of the Magic’s brass, particularly with NBA insider Ramona Shelburne reporting the franchise is keeping track of him. Orlando has the cash to signal him outright and the draft picks to probably facilitate a sign-and-trade if that is what it takes to amass him.

George might be precisely the form of participant Orlando wants, a playoff-tested veteran who will help a younger group take the following step. Past his expertise, he has additionally persistently been one of many NBA’s greatest gamers for the final decade.

It could be one thing, or it may very well be nothing, however with how extremely the nine-time All-Star thinks of Banchero and the Magic, Orlando could also be a viable vacation spot for George and he might very nicely be who the franchise must go from a playoff group to a bonafide contender.

