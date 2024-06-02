Magnitude 3.5 earthquake shakes San Gabriel Valley, parts of L.A.

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Sunday morning close to South Pasadena.

The temblor hit at 9:55 a.m. and was centered within the El Sereno space, simply south of South Pasadena.

There have been no fast reviews of harm.

In accordance with the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was felt within the San Gabriel Valley and a few elements of L.A.

The earthquake occurred lower than a mile from Alhambra, lower than a mile from South Pasadena, one mile from Monterey Park and one mile from East Los Angeles.

Within the final 10 days, there was one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or larger centered close by.

A median of 5 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 happen per yr within the larger Los Angeles space, based on a current three-year information pattern.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven.0 miles. Did you’re feeling this earthquake? Contemplate reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Are you prepared for when the Large One hits? Prepare for the following massive earthquake by signing up for our Unshaken publication, which breaks down emergency preparedness into bite-sized steps over six weeks. Be taught extra about earthquake kits, which apps you want, Lucy Jones’ most vital recommendation and extra at latimes.com/Unshaken.

This story was mechanically generated by Quakebot, a pc software that displays the newest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Occasions editor reviewed the submit earlier than it was printed. In case you’re concerned about studying extra in regards to the system, go to our record of continuously requested questions.