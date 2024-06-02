News
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake shakes Los Angeles area
LOS ANGELES – Individuals within the Los Angeles space reported feeling an earthquake late Sunday morning.
The magnitude 3.5 earthquake was centered about 2.5 miles south-southwest of South Pasadena, in Los Angeles County, simply earlier than 10 a.m. PT, in response to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
(FOX Climate)
1000’s of individuals in Southern California reported feeling the shaking to the USGS, together with these in Los Angeles, Lengthy Seashore, Glendale and the San Bernardino space.
Thus far, there have been no experiences of accidents or harm.
