Man City show how to deal with title pressure at Fulham

LONDON — Look on the Premier League desk and it appears like there is a title race occurring, however it’s days like this when Manchester Metropolis make it look extra like a forgone conclusion.

Heading into the ultimate week of the season, Metropolis are forward of Arsenal by two factors with two video games remaining. All to play for, then, as an exhilarating marketing campaign reaches its dramatic climax? In all probability not. Metropolis are squeezing the life out of the battle for the trophy and took one other step in the direction of a file fourth-consecutive title with a 4-0 win over Fulham on Saturday.

An early kickoff, away from dwelling, in opposition to a crew with nothing to lose; there ought to have been no less than some jeopardy within the journey to Craven Cottage. However Pep Guardiola’s serial winners do not do jeopardy when there’s silverware on the road, and after amassing three extra factors, they will sit again and watch Arsenal attempt to sustain once they go to Manchester United on Sunday.

Arsenal have solely received as soon as at Previous Trafford up to now 18 years, and something lower than victory this weekend will give Metropolis the possibility to wrap up the title once they return to London to play Tottenham on Tuesday. It is inside touching distance.

“It was a very good efficiency apart from 5 or 10 minutes,” stated Guardiola afterwards. “We now have two video games left, so return to Manchester and shortly come again to London to play Spurs. Now simply deal with restoration. Enjoying now could be good as a result of we play early. Monday we put together, sleep at dwelling after which Tuesday come right here. Since [Arsenal] misplaced in opposition to Villa [2-0 on April 14], future is in our arms. It is what we would like.”

Large moments can typically throw up unlikely heroes, and Josko Gvardiol has stepped up for Metropolis within the run-in. The 22-year-old defender had gone greater than a yr and not using a purpose, however after scoring twice in opposition to Fulham, it is now 4 in his previous 5 league video games.

He settled any nerves at Nottingham Forest two weeks in the past with the primary purpose of the sport and did the identical right here. Slicing inside from left-back, he bounced the ball off Kevin De Bruyne, took an knowledgeable contact previous Issa Diop and calmly rolled his end into the nook. That is what €90 million will get you, even when he’s presupposed to be a defender.

“After the primary lengthy possession with the ball, our winger Josko scores a improbable purpose,” stated Guardiola with a smile. Because the ball hit the online, Guardiola did not change his stoney expression and as an alternative solely acknowledged the significance of the purpose with a clenched fist. Sporting a thick wool sweater within the London solar, he was nonetheless the best man inside Craven Cottage.

Such was Metropolis’s management that it took Fulham practically an hour to register a shot and nearly instantly afterwards, Phil Foden made it 2-0. His twenty fifth purpose of the season owed all the pieces to Bernardo Silva’s skilful flip previous Antonee Robinson and driving run inside, however Foden’s end was calm and exact — very similar to Metropolis’s efficiency. It was solely after that purpose that Guardiola allowed himself a smile. Two extra video games like this and there shall be a number of extra come the tip of the season.

“I’ve the sensation they prefer to play with stress,” stated Guardiola. “They’ve unimaginable personalities. Gamers who get pleasure from taking part in with that stress. If you happen to lose the sport you lose the Premier League, they comprehend it. Do not take into consideration something aside from the following sport. See what occurs. Go to London, carry out properly, attempt to win the sport.”

Josko Gvardiol has stepped up for Metropolis within the run-in with 4 objectives in 5 video games now. Zac Goodwin/PA Pictures through Getty Pictures

When Gvardiol acquired his second from Silva’s cross, the Metropolis followers behind the purpose broke right into a full Poznan, normally an indication that the sport is over and the enjoyable has began. With the rating at 3-0, Guardiola started to show his consideration to Spurs and — relying on Arsenal’s end result at United — a possible title social gathering. De Bruyne was shortly substituted, with Foden and Erling Haaland following quickly afterwards.

By the tip, the Fulham followers have been so demoralised by Metropolis’s relentlessness that when the board went as much as present seven minutes of stoppage time, there have been loud groans from the stands. They needed it over as shortly as attainable, and after an train of ruthless effectivity from Guardiola’s crew, who may blame them? They have been proper to desire a speedy conclusion, and within the 96th minute, substitute Julián Álvarez was introduced down within the space by Diop — who was proven a second yellow card and despatched off — then tucked away the penalty.

If ever there was a end result to empty any remaining optimism from Arsenal, this was it. When the ultimate whistle finally blew, the Metropolis gamers strolled over to applaud their followers and have been serenaded with a refrain of “champions once more.” It is laborious to make a case for the rest.