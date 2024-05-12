Fulham vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Foden and Gvardiol help City to big win

Manchester Metropolis hit the highest of the Premier League with one week of the season left as two targets by Josko Gvardiol and one every from Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez sealed an emphatic 4-0 victory at Fulham fc.

By no means thoughts simply the title – can anybody actually cease Man Metropolis successful the double in second gear?

15:00 , Chris Wilson

One recreation nearer for Manchester Metropolis, one match down as they search to not simply retain the Premier League however finish the marketing campaign with a home double. The reigning champions, in search of a fourth title in a row, kicked off one level behind Arsenal with a recreation in hand; they could finish the day as a substitute questioning if maybe they might cruise to each trophies in second gear.

It’s regular to counsel after title candidates decide up three factors on this method, the place they dominate fully and their hosts barely elevate a hand in protest, that they’ll have tougher assessments forward. But this time, will that basically be true?

Metropolis have two league fixtures left to play and an FA Cup remaining. So as, they play a woefully out-of-form Tottenham who’ve suffered 4 straight defeats, then are house to West Ham on the ultimate day, the Hammers being at the moment with no win in six and having confirmed the upcoming departure of supervisor David Moyes.

And at Wembley, certain: it’s Manchester United so it’s a rivalry, a derby and a remaining for goodness sake, a trophy to play for. However United are really horrible, have defensive absences to deal with and their solely two wins within the final eight have come in opposition to rock-bottom Sheffield United and Championship facet Coventry, the latter on penalties.

Not that Pep Guardiola will encourage such strategies, however Man Metropolis may simply stroll from right here on out and there’s nothing in any respect that Arsenal, particularly, can do about it.

Learn Karl Matchett’s match report beneath.

By no means thoughts the title – can anybody cease Man Metropolis successful the double in second gear?

FT: Fulham 0-4 Manchester Metropolis

15:20 , Chris Wilson

Fulham boss Marco Silva is subsequent in entrance of the TNT cameras.

He says the sport was “actually troublesome”, and calls the primary half “just a little quiet from us”.

“Not that many probabilities. We didn’t have a lot of the ball however even Metropolis with the management of the sport didn’t have many probabilities.

“Second half we tried to alter issues from the bench. We had some good moments for round quarter-hour, had an opportunity with Muniz from a very good Adama cross. After that the second aim killed the sport.

“With it being so troublesome we needed to attempt to have the arrogance to go [forward] but it surely was not the identical, and it was laborious to make an influence.”

he provides that general, “it was a profitable season with the context of what occurred in the summertime, a troublesome summer time after a very good final season”.

“We needed to rebuild once more and we did it very well. We didn’t have the ability of the opposite groups but it surely was a hit. Now could be the second to take a seat with the board and talk about what are prospects are.

“If we wish to take a step ahead we must be clear and discover out what the steps are available in the market and go from there.”

Publish-match stats

15:10 , Chris Wilson

Loads has been made about Rodri’s undefeated document, and the Spaniard has now gone 48 consecutive Premier League appearances with out ending on the dropping facet for Manchester Metropolis. Solely Sol Campbell has an extended unbeaten run – 56 video games between November 2002 and October 2004!

The opposite spectacular Metropolis participant right this moment was after all Josko Gvardiol, who now has 5 targets in his final seven video games for the membership. He didn’t rating in any of his first 32 appearances.

FT: Fulham 0-4 Manchester Metropolis

14:52 , Chris Wilson

Josko Gvardiol was first to talk to TNT.

He says it was “one other nice efficiency, not simply from me however the group as effectively”.

“ It was an excellent aim, however right this moment we confirmed who we’re and what we’re prepared for.

““One other two targets for me and naturally one other clear sheet. Actually comfortable. We mentioned about me taking the penalty, and naturally I’d have appreciated to, however we now have a taker and he takes them.”

He provides that Metropolis “simply must be targeted on ourselves and maintain going that manner. In fact we discuss it [goal difference] and as you may see we try to get there”.

On the Tottenham recreation, he says it’s “one other remaining”.

“Hopefully it’s going to be one other good recreation and one other good day for us.”

FT: Fulham 0-4 Manchester Metropolis

14:42 , Chris Wilson

So consideration instantly turns to the ultimate two video games of the season for each of the edges which can be nonetheless within the title race. In the present day’s consequence formally guidelines Liverpool out of the run-in.

Arsenal journey to Manchester to face a struggling United facet at 4.30pm tomorrow. The Gunners now discover themselves two factors behind Metropolis, with a two-goal benefit in aim distinction. In the event that they win, the title race will go to the ultimate day and their house recreation in opposition to Everton.

Metropolis may win the title in opposition to Spurs on Tuesday if Arsenal lose tomorrow. If not, the title race will go all the way down to the ultimate day, and their remaining recreation of the season at house to West Ham.

FT: Fulham 0-4 Manchester Metropolis

14:36 , Chris Wilson

An amazing afternoon for Metropolis, and one in all their well-known followers.

Fulham 0-4 Manchester Metropolis

14:29 , Chris Wilson

FULL-TIME: The referee brings the sport to an finish quickly after kick-off, and it’s one other achieved efficiency from Metropolis.

4-0 and so they’ve acquired the benefit within the title race. Up subsequent – a doubtlessly tough recreation in opposition to Spurs.

GOAL! Fulham 0-4 Manchester Metropolis

14:27 , Chris Wilson

96 minutes: GOAL! Alvarez steps up and rolls the ball into the bottom-right nook, sending Leno the fallacious manner.

Issa Diop was additionally despatched off there for getting a second yellow card.

PENALTY! Fulham 0-3 Manchester Metropolis

14:26 , Chris Wilson

94 minutes: Fulham are barely bothering to press as the sport nears its finish, and Metropolis win a penalty from nowhere!

The away facet assault, and Bobb cuts again the cross to Alvarez. He scuffs his shot, however is taken down by Diop!

Absolutely Gvardiol will take?

Fulham 0-3 Manchester Metropolis

14:22 , Chris Wilson

92 minutes: Gvardiol, contemporary off being awarded the participant of the match award, performs a stunning diagonal to Lewis. The ball is labored again to Gvardiol, and regardless of the away followers prepared him to shoot, he lays it off to Doku. The Belgian’s inviting cross isn’t met by any Metropolis participant although.

Fulham 0-3 Manchester Metropolis

14:21 , Chris Wilson

91 minutes: We’re into the primary of seven minutes of added time. Fulham shall be aggravated at that.

Fulham 0-3 Manchester Metropolis

14:20 , Chris Wilson

90 minutes: Harry Wilson does effectively to get in behind and put a cross in, however there’s no Fulham shirt there to fulfill it.

Metropolis counter, and Robinson will get booked for stopping it.

Fulham 0-3 Manchester Metropolis

14:19 , Chris Wilson

88 minutes: Doku is ok to hold on. Metropolis assault as soon as extra and Bobb exchanges passes with Lewis, however Palhinha intercepts earlier than they’ll get the shot away.

Fulham 0-3 Manchester Metropolis

14:17 , Chris Wilson

86 minutes: Doku is briefly down after the problem from Palhinha. It seems like he was caught on the knee, and we’ll have a quick stoppage.

Fulham 0-3 Manchester Metropolis

14:15 , Chris Wilson

84 minutes: No hassle for Metropolis right here as we enter the ultimate 5 minutes.

Fulham 0-3 Manchester Metropolis

14:12 , Chris Wilson

82 minutes: Some subs for Metropolis as Foden, Haaland and Kovacic come off for Oscar Bobb, Julian Alvarez and Rico Lewis.

Fulham 0-3 Manchester Metropolis

14:11 , Chris Wilson

80 minutes: A Fulham probability as Traore will get to the by way of ball within the field, however he can’t get the shot away.

Metropolis counter and go along with the direct route – Doku drops his shoulder and cuts inside, forcing a diving save from Leno.

Fulham 0-3 Manchester Metropolis

14:09 , Chris Wilson

77 minutes: Issa Diop is booked for stopping a Metropolis counter.

Fulham 0-3 Manchester Metropolis

14:07 , Chris Wilson

76 minutes: Metropolis at the moment are prime of the league, and have lower Arsenal’s aim distinction benefit down to only three targets forward of their recreation in opposition to Manchester United. Even a slip-up in opposition to Spurs might not be so disastrous, although it actually doesn’t seem like that may occur on Tuesday.

Fulham 0-3 Manchester Metropolis

14:05 , Chris Wilson

75 minutes: Harry Wilson has come on for Andreas Pereira as we enter the final quarter-hour.

In the meantime, Jeremy Doku comes on for Kevin De Bruyne.

Fulham 0-3 Manchester Metropolis

14:04 , Chris Wilson

73 minutes: The aim stands, and Gvardiol is now on a hat-trick this afternoon.

Metropolis are going nowhere on this title race.

GOAL! Fulham 0-3 Manchester Metropolis

14:03 , Chris Wilson

71 minutes: GOAL! De Bruyne lays the nook off to Silva, who clips a ball in direction of the again submit. Akanji misses it however Gvardiol will get contact, along with his cushioned contact taking it beneath the arms of Leno and into the online.

There’s a VAR test for Akanji being offside, as he might have gotten a contact or interfered with play.

Fulham 0-2 Manchester Metropolis

14:01 , Chris Wilson

70 minutes: Fulham have barely had a sniff of the ball for the reason that second aim. It virtually looks as if the house facet have accepted defeat right here.

Bernardo Silva slips it by way of to De Bruyne, who’s overlapping down the fitting, however Diop clears the cross behind.

Fulham 0-2 Manchester Metropolis

13:59 , Chris Wilson

68 minutes: The ball falls to De Bruyne on midway and he drives in direction of the field. Simply as he’s about to hit the shot, Palhinha wins the ball with a sliding deal with, and Haaland is offside as he takes a follow-up shot.

Fulham 0-2 Manchester Metropolis

13:57 , Chris Wilson

66 minutes: Palhinha does very effectively to dispossess De Bruyne and win the foul from Haaland.

Fulham make one other change because the on-loan Armando Broja replaces Rodrigo Muniz.

Fulham 0-2 Manchester Metropolis

13:55 , Chris Wilson

64 minutes: There’s a quick penalty shout from the house followers because the ball bounces as much as Silva within the Metropolis field, but it surely was nowhere close to his arm.

Metropolis look calm now, as Dias cushions a header again to Ederson.

Fulham 0-2 Manchester Metropolis

13:52 , Chris Wilson

61 minutes: CLOSE! An amazing probability for 3-0 as De Bruyne slips it by way of to Haaland within the field. He’s acquired time to bend a shot round Leno, however his steadiness is off and he scoops it large and over!

GOAL! Fulham 0-2 Manchester Metropolis

13:51 , Chris Wilson

59 minutes: GOAL! A aim from nothing and Metropolis are one step nearer to the title!

Bernardo Silva skips away from Robinson far too simply. He surges in direction of the field and contours up the shot, however Palhinha makes an outstanding sliding deal with. Nevertheless, the ball breaks free into the trail of Foden, who’s unmarked, and he slips a low shot previous Leno for 2-0! Good approach from the England man.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:49 , Chris Wilson

57 minutes: Fulham’s greatest probability of the day as far as Traore will get away down the fitting once more. He fizzes a cross into the field and Muniz will get a contact to it, however Ederson scrambles to it after it takes a spark off Rodri.

Moments later, Metropolis counter and Leno makes a very good save all the way down to his proper.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:46 , Chris Wilson

55 minutes: It’s Metropolis’s flip to be sloppy as Akanji provides possession away, however Traore can’t take benefit. Diop then takes down Haaland as Metropolis appeared to counter.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:44 , Chris Wilson

53 minutes: Virtually a surprised silence as De Bruyne hits the cross straight out of play. Fulham win a foul on midway as Rodri and Akanji mix to carry down Muniz.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:43 , Chris Wilson

52 minutes: Good play from Haaland, as he collects the ball and squares it to De Bruyne. He slips it large to Silva, who hits a low shot at Leno. Nook for the away facet.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:42 , Chris Wilson

50 minutes: Fulham’s newest little bit of possession ends with Robinson heading it to no one close to midway, and Metropolis have it once more.

Akanji provides it away although, and Cairney has the composure to maintain the ball. Traore will get away down the fitting, however his cross goes straight out behind the aim.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:40 , Chris Wilson

48 minutes: A reminder that one in all Arsenal’s defeats this season got here at Craven Cottage, so Metropolis will pay attention to what the house facet can do in the event that they swap off.

There doesn’t seem like a lot hazard of that occuring in the mean time although. Fulham have barely touched the ball to date this half.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:36 , Chris Wilson

46 minutes: Iwobi has moved to the wing, with Cairney coming into central midfield.

Metropolis have began the second half with loads of the ball.

KICK-OFF! Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:35 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! There are two modifications for Fulham at half-time. Adama Traore and Tom Cairney come on for De Cordova-Reid and Willian.

Metropolis get the second interval began.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:32 , Chris Wilson

Fulham actually face an uphill activity to show this one round. Will they lose hope because the half goes on, as so many groups do in opposition to Metropolis?

The away facet know that they simply have to maintain this up – if they’ll, they need to be on their technique to a comparatively simple win in south London, earlier than they journey barely north to Tottenham on Tuesday.

HT: Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:28 , Chris Wilson

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:21 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME: Not many choices for Fulham as they attempt to assault on the finish of this half. The whistle goes and the primary half involves an finish.

A reasonably satisfying half for Pep Guardiola’s facet, as they lead on the break. The perfectionist Catalan is probably not too pleased with the dearth of clear-cut probabilities Metropolis have created regardless of their possession.

Fulham haven’t actually been within the recreation, although they’ve had a few promising openings once they’ve attacked. Maybe the introduction of Adama Traore or Harry Wilson may change the sport.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:17 , Chris Wilson

46 minutes: We’ll have three minutes of added time right here.

Metropolis are ending the half with loads of possession, although no clear-cut probabilities for the reason that aim.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:16 , Chris Wilson

45 minutes: Some good play from Iwobi as he will get away down the fitting and performs in his personal inviting cross, however Dias does effectively to take it off the top of Muniz.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:15 , Chris Wilson

43 minutes: Foden and Silva change passes within the field and the latter will get a shot away, but it surely’s blocked and runs behind.

From the nook, De Bruyne clips in an inviting ball, however Akanji can’t get clear contact and he fires over! Nice probability.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:14 , Chris Wilson

42 minutes: Metropolis’s relentless urgent wins them the ball again deep into the Fulham half as soon as extra, however they’re pressured to work it backwards slightly than into the field. That’ll be the principle supply of Guardiola’s irritation, you’d think about.

Walker sends in a cross however Castagne heads it away unchallenged.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:11 , Chris Wilson

40 minutes: Muniz is sort of clear by way of as Ruben Dias appears to have misjudged a by way of ball, however the Portuguese manages to get a foot to it.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:10 , Chris Wilson

38 minutes: Fulham counter and Castagne virtually slips it by way of to Muniz on the sting of the field, however Metropolis handle to clear.

De Bruyne is shipped by way of on the counter, and he cuts inside and tries to bend one in direction of the far nook, but it surely deflects behind off Diop.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:08 , Chris Wilson

37 minutes: Marco Silva seems agitated on the sideline, and Adama Traore and Harry Wilson are warming up.

Foden tries to string it by way of to Haaland, but it surely’s too near Leno.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:08 , Chris Wilson

36 minutes: Muniz does brilliantly to win and maintain the ball on midway, and Fulham counter, however De Cordova-Reid can’t make clear contact with Robinson’s cross.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:06 , Chris Wilson

34 minutes: Fulham have possession for what looks as if the primary time in 5 minutes, however they offer it away too simply as they attempt to counter. Metropolis are successful the ball again simply as simply as they’re retaining it.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:05 , Chris Wilson

33 minutes: Rodri clips it in in direction of Foden, however Castagne clears. Metropolis have it as soon as once more on midway.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:04 , Chris Wilson

30 minutes: Metropolis aren’t being troubled in any respect right here actually, although they’re not creating their regular probabilities. Gvardiol wins a nook from Castagne.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

12:59 , Chris Wilson

28 minutes: Metropolis win it again inside about three seconds, this time with Pereira at fault. Foden unleashes a shot from outdoors the field, however Leno catches it.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

12:59 , Chris Wilson

27 minutes: Fulham are giving it away far too simply now as they try to play out from the again. That very same tactic has undone Brighton and Wolves in latest weeks in opposition to Metropolis.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

12:57 , Chris Wilson

25 minutes: Beautiful once more from Gvardiol, who makes an important overlapping run earlier than squaring it to De Bruyne. It finally ends up on the ft of Silva, who makes an attempt to curve a shot in however Leno saves simply.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

12:55 , Chris Wilson

24 minutes: Muniz simply fails to regulate an inviting diagonal ball into the field, and Ederson collects.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

12:54 , Chris Wilson

22 minutes: Ake does come off for Kyle Walker. Pep Guardiola provides an impromptu group discuss on the sidelines – he doesn’t look too comfortable.

Walker will presumably come on as right-back, swapping with Akanji. That facet had given Fulham some pleasure with Akanji coming in as an inverted full-back.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

12:52 , Chris Wilson

21 minutes: Seconds after getting up, Foden does brilliantly to win the ball off Alex Iwobi because the final man as Fulham countered.

Ake is transferring gingerly, and Walker is warming up on the sideline for Metropolis.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

12:51 , Chris Wilson

20 minutes: There have been 19 passes main as much as the Metropolis aim, with 9 of their 11 touching the ball. Pep Guardiola’s dream aim most likely.

Foden is down briefly after being blocked by De Cordova-Reid.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

12:50 , Chris Wilson

18 minutes: Some beautiful play triangles from Fulham permit Robinson to interrupt free down the left, however his tried ball in is intercepted. Promising indicators although.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

12:48 , Chris Wilson

15 minutes: Some confusion within the Fulham defence virtually permits Metropolis an opportunity.

The ball is bouncing in direction of Leno and Bassey, underneath strain from Haaland, performs a troublesome lobbed go again to Leno, who provides it again to the centre-back. Bassey then tries to move it out, and De Bruyne will get to it on the byeline, however Haaland can’t get clear contact with the cross in.

GOAL! Fulham 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

12:46 , Chris Wilson

13 minutes: GOAL! And the champions are forward!

A beautiful aim from a shocking scorer! Josko Gvardiol cuts inside from the wing and exchanges passes with Kevin De Bruyne, who clips a stunning ball previous two Fulham defenders and into the Croatian’s path. He takes a contact to take it outdoors of the defender and slots it low to Leno’s proper.

A beautiful aim.

Fulham 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

12:43 , Chris Wilson

12 minutes: De Bruyne tries to alter issues up by threading a go by way of, however Fulham clear. Metropolis win the ball again right away although.

Fulham 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

12:42 , Chris Wilson

9 minutes: Metropolis are discovering it tougher than regular to chop by way of the opposition defence to date, however they appear to have settled and are retaining possession a lot simpler now.

Fulham 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

12:40 , Chris Wilson

8 minutes: Castagne does effectively to win possession after which a throw-in, however Ake does equally effectively to win the header when Fulham clear.

No clear-cut probabilities for both facet but, with loads of exchanges of possession (unusually for Metropolis).

Fulham 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

12:38 , Chris Wilson

6 minutes: Metropolis are retaining possession higher now. Kovacic skips previous a problem and tries to launch Foden, however he’s tackled and Fulham win the throw.

The house facet lookup for this, regardless of what that kite-flying video earlier within the week might need urged.

Fulham 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

12:35 , Chris Wilson

3 minutes: The final contact was truly off a Fulham man, so Metropolis briefly had possession as soon as extra.

Fulham win a throw to realize it again although.

Fulham 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

12:34 , Chris Wilson

2 minutes: The nook is headed away however Fulham come once more, with Ruben Dias placing Robinson’s cross behind for an additional nook.

Fulham 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

12:33 , Chris Wilson

1 min: Fulham have the primary significant assault of the day as Pereira is performed by way of down the left, however his cross is turned behind for a nook.

KICK-OFF! Fulham 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

12:31 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! There’s a quick spherical of applause in reminiscence of Viv Busby, who handed away earlier this week.

The house facet get us underway within the south London solar.

Fulham vs Manchester Metropolis LIVE

12:26 , Chris Wilson

The groups are out as we strategy kick-off.

Metropolis know {that a} win takes them one step nearer to a fourth league title in a row, however a loss – or perhaps a draw – would put the title again into Arsenal’s arms.

Fulham are secure with nothing left to play for, however such groups usually get pleasure from having a say within the title race if they’ll.

To present you a sign of the final predictions, Metropolis are heavy favourites, priced as little as 2/9 with the bookies.

A Fulham win is obtainable at 10/1, with a draw 6/1!

Is Fulham v Manchester Metropolis on TV?

12:20 , Chris Wilson

As we strategy simply 10 minutes earlier than kick-off, a reminder of how one can watch right this moment’s early match.

The sport is because of kick-off at 12.30pm BST at Craven Cottage. Viewers in the UK can watch the match reside on TNT Sports activities 1, whereas subscribers can stream the motion through discovery+.

Is Fulham v Manchester Metropolis on TV? Kick-off time, channel and learn how to watch

Manchester United have gone previous embarrassment – however they’re nonetheless a hazard to Arsenal

12:15 , Chris Wilson

The opposite large recreation this week takes place tomorrow, and pits Mikel Arteta’s spectacular Arsenal facet in opposition to Erik ten Hag’s struggling Manchester United.

It’s acquired to the purpose the place, after nights like Monday, Erik ten Hag doesn’t actually know what to say any extra. That’s a part of the issue at Manchester United proper now. The supervisor’s approaches aren’t getting responses, and most of the gamers have stopped listening. That’s what makes a defeat like that 4-0 to Crystal Palace inevitable, whereas additionally inuring the squad to the results of such humiliations.

It’s worse as a result of there have now been so many. This was now not irregular, even for a membership like United. There have been not less than 9 matches in Ten Hag’s two seasons alone which have descended into farce.

All of which brings us to this Sunday, which has immense potential to supply one other recreation on the humiliation checklist. Besides, there’s a conspicuous absence from that checklist, that additionally goes again a lot additional. In case you lengthen it previous Ten Hag’s time, in any case, Tottenham Hotspur would get on for his or her 6-1 victory at Outdated Trafford in 2020. Arsenal wouldn’t seem, although. Their document at Outdated Trafford is so poor, having gained simply as soon as there of their final 16 league visits.

Learn Miguel Delaney’s match preview beneath.

Man Utd are a humiliation – however they’re nonetheless a hazard to Arsenal

Match stats

12:07 , Chris Wilson

Fulham have gained simply one in all these 15 Premier League house video games in opposition to Manchester Metropolis, beating them 2-1 in November 2005 underneath Chris Coleman. Metropolis have scored in all 15 of those Premier League video games at Craven Cottage.

Metropolis have gained their previous 15 conferences with Fulham in all competitions, which is the joint-longest successful run any group has had in opposition to one other in aggressive English soccer historical past. Metropolis even have 15-game runs in opposition to Bournemouth and Watford.

On-form Erling Haaland has 5 targets in his three appearances in opposition to the Cottagers, with three coming earlier this season in a 5-1 win on the Etihad.

Mikel Arteta: I’d have taken Arsenal’s present place at begin of season

12:00 , Chris Wilson

Metropolis’s title rivals shall be retaining a watchful eye on right this moment’s early kick-off, with the Gunners understanding that any Metropolis slip-up would hand them the benefit earlier than they play Manchester United tomorrow.

And although the vacation spot of the trophy just isn’t of their arms, Mikel Arteta insists he would have accepted Arsenal’s place within the Premier League title race heading into the ultimate two weeks of the season had he been supplied it at first of the marketing campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s facet may win each of their remaining video games and nonetheless not finish a 20-year await a league title as Manchester Metropolis will usurp them in the event that they win the entire three fixtures they’ve left to play.

“I’d take the pen and signal it,” the Spaniard replied when requested if he would have taken Arsenal’s present place earlier than a ball had been kicked this season.

Mikel Arteta: I’d have taken Arsenal’s present place at begin of season

How the groups are faring

11:53 , Chris Wilson

Metropolis’s latest type has been well-publicised, with Guardiola’s facet not having misplaced within the league since December (a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa).

The Cityzens have gained their final 5 league video games 5-1, 2-0, 4-0, 5-1 and 4-2.

Fulham’s latest outcomes have been much more blended. Marco Silva’s facet drew 0-0 to Brentford final day out, with their final win coming in opposition to West Ham on 14 April.

In between these two video games they drew 1-1 to Crystal Palace and misplaced 3-1 to Liverpool.

Workforce information

11:43 , Chris Wilson

Pep Guardiola additionally makes just one change to final week’s facet, who ran out 5-1 winners in opposition to Wolves.

Kyle Walker drops to the bench and Ruben Dias is available in at centre-back, with Manuel Akanji moved to right-back.

Workforce information

11:40 , Chris Wilson

Fulham make only one change from the facet that drew 0-0 in opposition to Brentford final week.

Sasa Lukic is changed by Bobby De Cordova-Reid – who captains the facet – with Iwobi transferring again into midfield.

Workforce information

11:35 , Chris Wilson

FULHAM XI: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Iwobi, Palhinha; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Muniz.

SUBS: Rodak, Tete, Ream, Reed, Cairney, Wilson, Adama, Raul, Broja.

MANCHESTER CITY XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Haaland.

SUBS: Ortega, Walker, Stones, Doku, Alvarez, Gomes, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis.

Workforce information

11:22 , Chris Wilson

A reminder of the early group information as we strategy the announcement of the line-ups.

Harrison Reed may return to Fulham’s squad having missed the sport in opposition to Brentford, with Marco Silva’s group in good well being. Tosin Adarabioyo might miss out once more because the defender nears an exit on a free switch.

Manchester Metropolis are additionally thought to not have any contemporary damage issues after Ederson’s latest return in aim. Some rotation is probably going with Pep Guardiola shuffling his squad all through a busy run-in.

Premier League title race: Who has the most effective fixtures – Man Metropolis or Arsenal?

11:12 , Chris Wilson

The Premier League is heading for a basic title race, with Manchester Metropolis and Arsenal set for an exhilarating battle as we enter the ultimate week of the season.

Pep Guardiola’s facet are aiming to win a fourth league title in a row – a feat that has by no means been achieved within the historical past of English soccer, and the title remains to be of their arms.

The champions journey to Fulham on Saturday and a win there would put the strain on Arsenal forward of their go to to Manchester United on Sunday. If Mikel Arteta’s facet fail to win at Outdated Trafford, will probably be match level Metropolis once they face Tottenham on Tuesday evening.

Under is a rundown of the remaining fixtures for each side.

Premier League title race: Who has the most effective fixtures – Man Metropolis or Arsenal?

Pep Guardiola guarantees Manchester Metropolis gained’t be left ‘excessive and dry’ by Fulham

11:05 , Karl Matchett

Pep Guardiola has revealed Manchester Metropolis have been coaching on lengthy and dry grass this week in preparation for Saturday’s journey to Fulham.

Title-chasing Metropolis’s possession-based passing recreation is suited to the slick, watered floor they normally play on on the Etihad Stadium.

Metropolis boss Guardiola claimed his group benefited from a slower pitch once they gained at Nottingham Forest final month as a result of it brought about the hosts to spurn some gilt-edged probabilities.

Nevertheless, that was extensively perceived as a mild dig at Forest for not getting ready a faster monitor and he seems to expect Fulham to take the same strategy this weekend.

Pep Guardiola guarantees Manchester Metropolis gained’t be left ‘excessive and dry’ by Fulham

Fulham vs Man Metropolis

10:50 , Karl Matchett

Pep Guardiola has little question Fulham will “do all the pieces” to beat Manchester Metropolis on Saturday irrespective of how a lot enjoyable they’ve had in coaching.

Video footage circulated this week of a few of Fulham’s squad flying kites on the membership’s coaching floor throughout a lighter second of their schedule.

That prompted some followers of Metropolis’s title rivals Arsenal to query whether or not the mid-table Cottagers can have their minds totally on the job as they put together to host the champions on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola: Fulham will do all the pieces to beat Manchester Metropolis

Is Fulham v Man Metropolis on TV? Kick-off time, channel and learn how to watch

10:35 , Karl Matchett

Manchester Metropolis will hope to take one other step in direction of the Premier League title as they journey to tackle Fulham.

Pep Guardiola’s facet, looking for to change into the primary group to win the English prime flight in 4 successive seasons, management their very own future with simply three video games left within the marketing campaign.

They start the weekend one level behind leaders Arsenal, who face a doubtlessly tough journey to Manchester United on Sunday and have performed a recreation greater than their title rivals.

Fulham have little to play for at this stage with security lengthy since secured and European soccer effectively out of attain, however Marco Silva shall be urging his facet to complete the season strongly.

Right here’s all the pieces it’s good to know.

Is Fulham v Manchester Metropolis on TV? Kick-off time, channel and learn how to watch

Which Premier League sides qualify for Europe? What every group wants

10:20 , Karl Matchett

In addition to a dramatic title race and relegation scrap, the Premier League is heading for a frantic late scramble to resolve the ultimate European locations this season – with a number of spots nonetheless up for grabs as we enter the ultimate week of the marketing campaign.

Aston Villa are within the driving seat to safe the fourth Champions League place, in what could be a shocking achievement for Unai Emery’s facet. However Tottenham Hotspur are nonetheless mathematically in with a shout, even when a poor run of type for Ange Postecoglou’s facet has Spurs wanting over their shoulders as effectively.

Manchester United, in the meantime, immediately face competitors for sixth, as each Newcastle United and Chelsea get pleasure from resurgent ends to troublesome campaigns. So, with per week of the season to go, right here’s how the battle for the ultimate European locations is shaping up.

Which Premier League sides qualify for Europe this season?

Fulham vs Man Metropolis

10:05 , The Impartial

Fulham vs Man Metropolis

08:34 , Karl Matchett

Good morning and welcome to the Impartial’s protection of Fulham vs Man Metropolis within the Premier League.

It’s one other problem and one other step alongside the trail in direction of retaining the title for Pep Guardiola’s males – they’ve three video games left; win out and they’re champions once more.