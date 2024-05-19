Man City v West Ham LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Rodri adds third

Manchester Metropolis will win a unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title in the event that they beat West Ham United on the Etihad Stadium immediately.

Metropolis come into the ultimate day two factors away from Arsenal after seeing off Tottenham in midweek, and now have one final hurdle to beat. “One sport left, future in our arms, we have to win one sport to be champions,” Pep Guardiola stated this week. “Everybody would like to be in our place. But it surely received’t be straightforward.”

Nonetheless, West Ham have been extensively doubted this week and even their supervisor, David Moyes, holds little hope in his final sport in cost. “It could be troublesome to cease their Below-14s profitable the title,” stated Moyes, in an indication that West Ham could not put up the stiffest battle on behalf of their London rivals.

Arsenal in the meantime tackle Everton on the Emirates as they give the impression of being to complete off their season with a win that might snatch the title if Metropolis slip up. Observe the most recent scores and all of the motion from the Premier League’s closing day beneath.

Manchester Metropolis 3-1 West Ham

17:48 , Ben Fleming

84 minutes: CLOSE! De Bruyne’s free-kick from the left is flicked on by Haaland on the close to publish but it surely simply drifts vast with Areola rooted to the spot.

On the Emirates, it’s simply not taking place for Arsenal as Emile Smith-Rowe’s effort clatters off the crossbar.

Manchester Metropolis 3-1 West Ham

17:45 , Ben Fleming

81 minutes: West Ham flip to their bench once more as Earthy replaces Antonio up entrance.

Manchester Metropolis 3-1 West Ham

17:44 , Ben Fleming

80 minutes: Into the ultimate ten minutes we go and Arsenal, fairly frankly, want a miracle. That sport stays stage, whereas Metropolis are in full cruise management in Manchester.

Manchester Metropolis 3-1 West Ham

17:40 , Ben Fleming

76 minutes: Nonetheless no signal of an Arsenal purpose to push them forward. It nearly definitely received’t matter now however they’ll certainly wish to finish on a optimistic be aware.

Again on the Etihad, Alvarez is proven a yellow card for a cynical foul.

Manchester Metropolis 3-1 West Ham

17:38 , Ben Fleming

73 minutes: A free-kick in an excellent space for Metropolis after Foden is bundled to the bottom. Foden tries to bend his effort across the wall but it surely leads to the aspect netting.

Manchester Metropolis 3-1 West Ham

17:34 , Ben Fleming

70 minutes: Modifications for each side as Akanji departs for Ake, whereas Emerson is changed by Alvarez.

Manchester Metropolis 3-1 West Ham

17:31 , Ben Fleming

67 minutes: Haaland rises properly on the again publish from a nook, however Dias will get the slightest nick on the ball to divert it away from the striker.

Manchester Metropolis 3-1 West Ham

17:29 , Ben Fleming

64 minutes: It’s a celebration environment as soon as once more on the Etihad as Metropolis proceed to knock the ball about and run down the clock.

It stays 1-1 in north London, with Raya making a wise save to maintain his aspect stage.

GOAL! Manchester Metropolis 3-1 West Ham (59 minutes)

17:24 , Ben Fleming

An enormous purpose from the Spaniard! Out of nowhere, Rodri produces a second of high quality from the sting of the field to search out the underside nook and restore Metropolis’s two-goal lead.

The bottom erupts with aid and Guardiola’s aspect certainly have one hand again on the trophy now.

Manchester Metropolis 2-1 West Ham

17:23 , Ben Fleming

59 minutes: Not a lot to report from the Emirates, the place it stays 1-1.

And, fairly frankly, not a lot to report from the Etihad the place West Ham are camped on the sting of their field and making an attempt to resist Metropolis’s advances.

Manchester Metropolis 2-1 West Ham

17:17 , Ben Fleming

53 minutes: Foden swings in a nook but it surely’s headed clear by Ward-Prowse.

Manchester Metropolis 2-1 West Ham

17:15 , Ben Fleming

51 minutes: Foden is given far an excessive amount of room on the sting of the field and contours up a curling effort from vary. It has Areola nervous however there’s not sufficient curl on it and it’s vast of the mark.

Manchester Metropolis 2-1 West Ham

17:13 , Ben Fleming

50 minutes: A quiet begin to this second half as De Bruyne’s half probability drifts comfortably vast of the publish.

KICK-OFF! Manchester Metropolis 2-1 West Ham

17:09 , Ben Fleming

46 minutes: And we’re again underway within the second half.

Don’t panic Metropolis followers

17:05 , Ben Fleming

Manchester Metropolis are unbeaten of their final 64 English Premier League matches when main at half-time (W57, D7) courting again to 18th Might 2021 in opposition to Brighton & Hove Albion (L2-3).

HALF-TIME: Manchester Metropolis 2-1 West Ham

17:02 , Ben Fleming

Work nonetheless to be carried out

HALF-TIME: Manchester Metropolis 2-1 West Ham

16:58 , Ben Fleming

Let’s take a look at these three first-half objectives:

HALF-TIME: Manchester Metropolis 2-1 West Ham

16:55 , Ben Fleming

It’s additionally half-time on the Emirates, with Tomiyasu’s purpose cancelling out Gueye’s deflected free-kick.

As issues stand, Metropolis are nonetheless heading in the right direction to win the league but it surely’s definitely not over simply but. Arsenal have to discover a second purpose and hope that their London rivals can do them a favour on the Etihad and seize one other purpose in opposition to the run of play.

Don’t go anyplace simply but…

HALF-TIME: Manchester Metropolis 2-1 West Ham

16:53 , Ben Fleming

The half-time whistle goes and it’s a barely tense environment contained in the Etihad.

It was all going so easily as Foden’s double put the hosts right into a commanding 2-0 lead however Kudus’s late acrobatic end has simply made issues a bit tetchy.

Manchester Metropolis 2-1 West Ham

16:52 , Ben Fleming

45+3 minutes: West Ham, spurred on by that purpose, push ahead once more in the direction of the tip of the half. Nothing comes of it however Moyes’s aspect are slowly rising into this sport.

On the Emirates, Partey curls a long-range effort simply over from the sting of the field.

Manchester Metropolis 2-1 West Ham

16:50 , Ben Fleming

45+1 minutes: 4 minutes of added time begins with one more spurned probability from Haaland. Metropolis’s star striker has quite a lot of nice probabilities this half however can’t maintain his newest effort down.

GOAL! Manchester Metropolis 2-1 West Ham (Kudus, 43 minutes)

16:46 , Ben Fleming

Effectively, properly, properly…

You could possibly hear a pin drop within the Etihad proper now as, moments after Arsenal’s equaliser, West Ham pull a purpose again in extraordinary vogue as Kudus scores a bicycle kick from the nook.

An excellent strike from the Ghanian – maybe purpose of the season – and this title race is just not over simply but.

Manchester Metropolis 2-0 West Ham

16:46 , Ben Fleming

42 minutes: Walker will get again diligently to clear a cross behind for a nook whereas, on the Emirates, it’s an enormous purpose for Arsenal who equalise simply minutes after going behind.

Tomiyausu has the purpose, slamming dwelling from the sting of the field.

Manchester Metropolis 2-0 West Ham

16:42 , Ben Fleming

39 minutes: An enormous purpose on the Emirates… but it surely’s for Everton as Idrissa Gueye’s deflected free-kick wrongfoots Raya and flies into the again of the web.

The information is beginning to attain the followers within the Etihad who get away into extra celebration. They’re in complete management.

Manchester Metropolis 2-0 West Ham

16:39 , Ben Fleming

36 minutes: Metropolis simply taking their foot off the gasoline right here in these previous few minutes. West Ham aren’t providing loads when it comes to stress on the ball to allow them to fairly simply knock the ball about now they’ve a two-goal lead.

Manchester Metropolis 2-0 West Ham

16:34 , Ben Fleming

31 minutes: Haaland with one other nice probability however his effort is partially saved by Areola earlier than the ball trickles vast of the publish. He appeared offside, although, so it doubtless would have been dominated out.

In the meantime, there’s an enormous probability for Everton on the Emirates as Calvert-Lewin smashes the surface of the publish with a right-footed effort. It stays goalless there.

Manchester Metropolis 2-0 West Ham

16:31 , Ben Fleming

27 minutes: SAVE! De Bruyne with Metropolis’s newest effort however Areola, once more, will get throughout fantastically to tip the hassle vast. Foden swings within the ensuing nook but it surely’s headed vast by Gvardiol on the close to publish.

Manchester Metropolis 2-0 West Ham

16:28 , Ben Fleming

24 minutes: CLOSE! Metropolis are rampant and want to put this sport out of sight by half-time (if it isn’t already).

Mavrapanos does fantastically to disclaim Haaland from shut vary earlier than Foden’s newest effort stings the palms of Areola.

Nonetheless goalless on the Emirates, in the meantime.

GOAL! Manchester Metropolis 2-0 West Ham (Foden, 18 minutes)

16:21 , Ben Fleming

Metropolis have a second and will that be the title race carried out and dusted?

Doku has made a shiny begin to this sport and finds Foden with a pinpoint cutback from the left wing. The Englishman makes no mistake, sweeping dwelling previous Areola to place his aspect in complete management.

Manchester Metropolis 1-0 West Ham

16:20 , Ben Fleming

17 minutes: CLOSE! De Bruyne finds Rodri’s surging run into the world however the Spaniard’s toe-poked effort can solely brush the side-netting. A great probability for Rodri who maybe had extra time over the end than he thought.

Manchester Metropolis 1-0 West Ham

16:18 , Ben Fleming

15 minutes: SAVE! A rifling effort from Doku requires an excellent diving save from Areola to tip the ball over the bar.

Manchester Metropolis 1-0 West Ham

16:17 , Ben Fleming

14 minutes: West Ham launch their first assault of the sport as Emerson bursts by the center of the pitch. Ultimately, although, Coufal’s cross is hacked away by Walker and the house followers can breathe a sigh of aid.

On the Emirates, the hosts are in full management however an excellent cease from Pickford denies the Gunners’ newest effort from Martinelli.

Manchester Metropolis 1-0 West Ham

16:13 , Ben Fleming

10 minutes: Gvardiol wins a free-kick on the left fringe of the penalty space which is whipped in from De Bruyne however punched properly clear by Areola.

On the Emirates, Rice has a superb probability because the ball falls to him on the sting of the field, however Pickford will get down properly to make a wise save.

Manchester Metropolis 1-0 West Ham

16:10 , Ben Fleming

6 minutes: It’s all Metropolis thus far. They’ll wish to seize a second as quickly as potential to attempt to put this past doubt.

On the Emirates, Tomiyasu went shut with a header however information of the purpose has reached Arsenal followers in addition to a delighted set of Everton followers within the away stand.

GOAL! Manchester Metropolis 1-0 West Ham (Foden, 2 minutes)

16:05 , Ben Fleming

The right begin for Man Metropolis!

Foden was voted the league’s participant of the season and it’s straightforward to see why. A pleasant flip as he receives the ball from Silva earlier than smashing a left-footed effort previous Areola and into the far nook.

Benefit Metropolis.

KICK-OFF! Manchester Metropolis 0-0 West Ham

16:03 , Ben Fleming

1 min: A bit later than anticipated however eventually we’re underway right here on the Etihad stadium.

Right here come the gamers

15:58 , Ben Fleming

Out come the Man Metropolis and West Ham gamers on the Etihad – the environment is palpable.

What has the following 90 minutes or so bought in retailer for us?

Closing in on kick-off

15:52 , Ben Fleming

The duty awaiting West Ham

15:47 , Ben Fleming

Pep Guardiola’s aspect haven’t misplaced a single dwelling match all season, whereas Man Metropolis are unbeaten of their final 16 Premier League video games in opposition to West Ham (W13 D3), since a 2-1 dwelling loss in September 2015.

It’s trying ominous should you’re an Arsenal however stress does bizarre issues to individuals…

15:42 , Ben Fleming

The environment constructing properly exterior the Etihad and the Emirates…

15:37 , Ben Fleming

Manchester Metropolis and Arsenal have battled to the end line in one other compelling Premier League season.

Pep Guardiola’s aspect can win a document fourth-successive Premier League crown on the Etihad on Sunday.

Whereas Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton have all gone straight again down following promotion final yr to considerably scale back the final-day drama.

There are nonetheless European locations to play for although, with Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United eyeing up Europa League or Europa Convention League motion subsequent time period – though Erik ten Hag’s aspect can nonetheless qualify by the FA Cup ought to they defeat Man Metropolis in subsequent week’s closing.

Forward of ultimate day, Indy Sport picks by the marketing campaign and hand out our 2023/24 awards:

Premier League 2023/24 awards together with finest participant and second

15:32 , Ben Fleming

Premier League Golden Boot standings: Can anybody problem Erling Haaland?

Erling Haaland is ready to win a second consecutive Premier League Golden Boot award because the title race goes right down to the ultimate day.

Manchester Metropolis might be champions for the fourth yr in a row ought to they beat West Ham United at dwelling, giving Haaland additional incentive to bolster his tally.

Forward of the ultimate day, Haaland has scored 27 objectives in simply 30 Premier League appearances – placing the Norwegian 5 objectives away from his closest challenger, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer. Newcastle’s Alexander Isak is on 20 Premier League objectives, whereas Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke are on 19.

Haaland scored a document 36 objectives in his debut Premier League marketing campaign final season. In complete, Erling Haaland has scored 63 objectives in his first 65 Premier League video games – probably the most of any participant in his first two seasons within the division.

And barring a outstanding haul of objectives elsewhere, a second Premier League Golden Boot award is ready to Haaland’s as properly.

Premier League Golden Boot standings: Can anybody problem Erling Haaland?

Premier League LIVE

15:27 , Ben Fleming

They received’t have a say within the title race but it surely’s nonetheless an enormous day at Anfield as Liverpool put together to bid Jurgen Klopp farewell. The scenes exterior Anfield earlier because the group bus arrived had been fairly one thing:

Closing-day permutations

15:20 , Ben Fleming

We’ve bought round 40 minutes to go till kick-off, so right here’s a fast reminder of how every group can win the title.

If Man Metropolis lose, Arsenal will as an alternative win the title in the event that they earn victory in opposition to the Toffees, ending high by some extent. Given Guardiola’s aspect haven’t misplaced a single dwelling match all season, although, that appears an inconceivable end result on the final.

However they’ve drawn 5 of their 18 dwelling league video games thus far although, and two of their final 5 on the Etihad in all competitions – and a draw for Man Metropolis in opposition to West Ham on the ultimate day mixed with an Arsenal win would see each groups on the high tied on 89 factors.

That might imply the title goes to purpose distinction, which might see the north London membership celebrating a primary league championship in 20 years, their final coming in 2003-04, as they presently maintain a purpose distinction one higher than Metropolis, which might in flip enhance with a victory. Metropolis’s, naturally, would stay as it’s now with a draw.

Saka misses out for Arsenal

15:18 , Ben Fleming

There may be damage issues for Arsenal, too as Bukayo Saka misses out on immediately’s squad completely resulting from a ‘slight muscle difficulty’.

It’s a straight swap as Gabriel Martinelli is available in to interchange the Englishman, whereas there’s a spot on the bench for Jurrien Timber after his lengthy spell on the sidelines with an ACL damage.

For Everton, in the meantime, it’s an unchanged group from their 1-0 win in opposition to Sheffield United.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Rice, Partey, Odegaard, Trossard, Martinelli, Havertz.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Younger, Garner, Gueye, Onana, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin.

West Ham group information

15:13 , Ben Fleming

Two adjustments for West Ham however there’s a giant blow as Jarrod Bowen misses out, reportedly by sickness.

With Bowen out, David Moyes seems to have moved to a again 5, with Creswell coming into defence and Mavropanos most popular to Ogbonna.

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Cresswell, Emerson, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio.

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Alvarez, Cornet, Ings, Earthy, Casey, Mubama, Ogbonna.

Man Metropolis group information

15:08 , Ben Fleming

Two adjustments for Man Metropolis from their 1-0 win over Tottenham as Doku is most popular to Kovacic, whereas the injured Ederson is changed by Ortega in purpose. There’s an enormous enhance, too, as De Bruyne is handed match to start out.

Walker makes his three hundredth look for the membership.

Man Metropolis XI: Ortega; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Carson, Stones, Ake, Kovacic, Grealish, Alvarez, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis.

And right here’s the Arsenal vs Everton lineups

15:04 , Ben Fleming

Crew information is in!

15:01 , Ben Fleming

First up, Man Metropolis vs West Ham

Crew information coming shortly

14:55 , Ben Fleming

Crew information for all of immediately’s ten video games ought to be coming shortly. We’ll maintain our eyes out for any surprises from these two title-deciding fixtures.

The legacy of Pep Guardiola’s Man Metropolis – and why they might by no means be really beloved

14:50 , Ben Fleming

Pep Guardiola is getting ready to historical past. “One sport, future in our arms,” he stated, relishing the state of affairs moderately than deflecting consideration from it. A fourth consecutive English title can be an unparalleled achievement. It could even be a very talked-about one; throughout the Manchester Metropolis fanbase, anyway.

And within the wider world? “F***, I don’t know,” replied a dismissive Guardiola. “I don’t go knocking on doorways asking individuals what they suppose. I don’t know, truthfully.”

And if he’s sufficiently busy that he scarcely had time to double up as a pollster, canvassing opinions, if many individuals in soccer are insulated from the surface world, there’s a broader query of how Metropolis are considered. As an excellent group? Positively, and they are going to be even when they lose to West Ham on Sunday and Arsenal supplant them on the high of the desk. As one of the best aspect in Europe? They had been final season however, nonetheless usually they’re described as such, that standing certainly belongs with both the relentless Actual Madrid and even Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen, primarily based on the proof of the present marketing campaign. As a aspect whose achievements usually include a caveat? For now, definitely, on condition that 115 Premier League costs nonetheless dangle over Metropolis. That stated, if the eventual verdict is that Metropolis breached rules for years to create the circumstances for his or her present period of dominance, the basic fault for that was not dedicated by Guardiola or his gamers.

Richard Jolly examines the Spaniard’s legacy forward of ultimate day

The legacy of Guardiola’s Man Metropolis – and why they might by no means be beloved

The Premier League has a title race drawback – however Arsenal can repair it

14:40 , Ben Fleming

As Mikel Arteta addressed the Arsenal squad on Wednesday morning, the message was the identical. That was to maintain specializing in what they have to do and neglect about Manchester Metropolis.

It wasn’t fairly predecessor George Graham forward of Arsenal’s well-known final sport in 1988-89, when he got here within the morning after title rivals Liverpool thumped West Ham United 5-1. “Neatest thing for us, they’ll suppose they’ve it received,” was the message earlier than that historic title showdown at Anfield.

This season’s closing day clearly doesn’t have these dimensions, the place the highest two immediately met, but in addition feels unlikely to achieve the heights of earlier Premier League climaxes.

That is the ninth time the title has gone right down to the ultimate day for the reason that competitors was based in 1992, but it surely feels illusory, nearer to 2010 or 2014 moderately than 1995 or 2012.

Let’s face it, does anyone critically suppose Man Metropolis are going to slide up at dwelling to West Ham United? Way more doubtless is that they beat them simply, simply as they did on that final day in 2014 and simply as Chelsea did in opposition to Wigan Athletic in 2010. It’s why Arteta has to inform the Arsenal gamers to easily focus on their very own jobs.

Learn Miguel Delaney’s final-day preview:

The Premier League has a title race drawback – however Arsenal can repair it

Juventus goal Roberto De Zerbi forward of Brighton exit

14:30 , Ben Fleming

Jurgen Klopp and David Moyes usually are not the one Premier League managers taking cost of their closing video games at their respective golf equipment immediately.

That’s after Brighton confirmed that Roberto De Zerbi can be leaving the membership on the finish of the season. The Italian guided the Seagulls to European soccer for the primary time within the membership’s historical past final season and is now the topic of curiosity from Serie A giants Juventus.

Roberto De Zerbi in line for high European job forward of Brighton exit

Yesterday within the WSL

14:20 , Ben Fleming

It’s the flip of the Premier League immediately, however, on Saturday, the WSL got here to an exhilarating conclusion as Emma Hayes’ Chelsea captured their fifth league title in a row after a thumping 6-0 win away in opposition to Manchester United.

Learn Jamie Braidwood’s recap of all of the motion from Previous Trafford:

Chelsea and Emma Hayes discover a beautiful new method to have fun the inevitable

Premier League LIVE

14:10 , Ben Fleming

In addition to a dramatic title race, the Premier League is heading for a frantic late scramble to determine the ultimate European locations this season – with a number of spots nonetheless up for grabs forward of the ultimate day.

Aston Villa have secured the fourth Champions League place, in a surprising achievement for Unai Emery’s aspect.

Tottenham Hotspur had hoped to problem for that spot, however a poor run of type for Ange Postecoglou’s aspect has Spurs trying over their shoulders to carry on to a Europa League place.

Manchester United, in the meantime, instantly dropped away within the race for sixth, with Chelsea having fun with a resurgent finish to an in any other case troublesome marketing campaign.

However Erik ten Hag’s aspect did beat Newcastle, their fellow challengers for the European locations, to construct some late momentum forward of the FA Cup closing in opposition to Man Metropolis. So, with a single sport to go, right here’s how the battle for the ultimate European locations is shaping up.

Which Premier League sides qualify for Europe this season?

Premier League LIVE

14:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Man Metropolis vs West Ham pre-match stats, by way of Opta

Manchester Metropolis are unbeaten in 16 Premier League video games in opposition to West Ham, profitable 13 and drawing three.

West Ham have misplaced 15 of their 17 top-flight visits to the Etihad Stadium, drawing one and profitable the opposite.

Metropolis are on a club-record run of 43 successive dwelling video games with out defeat in all competitions (W36, D7)

They’re additionally the one aspect but to lose a Premier League dwelling sport this time period, profitable 13 and drawing 5.

West Ham have didn’t maintain a clear sheet of their previous 17 league outings, their worst run since they went 24 matches with no shutout in 2008.

David Moyes is winless in 15 video games in opposition to Pep Guardiola in all competitions, drawing 4 and dropping 11.

Premier League LIVE

13:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal vs Everton pre-match stats, by way of Opta

Arsenal have set a membership document of 27 Premier League victories in a season. They’ve solely twice fared higher, with 29 wins in 1970-71 and 28 in 1930-31.

The Gunners have received their closing league fixture in every of the previous 12 seasons, greater than another group.

William Saliba is considered one of two outfield gamers within the Premier League to play each minute for his membership thus far this season, alongside Max Kilman of Wolves. No Arsenal participant has ever achieved this feat for the aspect.

For the reason that begin of April, solely Manchester Metropolis, Arsenal and Chelsea have earned extra factors within the division than the 17 by Everton.

Nonetheless, the Toffees are with out an away win in 11 matches in all competitions since beating Burnley 2-0 in December.

And Everton have received simply twice in 31 Premier League away video games at Arsenal, in 1996 and 2021 (D5, L24).

Premier League LIVE

13:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Crew information – Arsenal vs Everton

Arsenal should verify on Bukayo Saka after he was taken off in opposition to Manchester United with a minor damage however Mikel Arteta has no different health considerations.

Premier League LIVE

13:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Crew information – Man Metropolis vs West Ham

Manchester Metropolis might be with out Ederson, who fractured his eye socket in opposition to Tottenham. Stefan Ortega will deputise having produced a few key saves in that sport having been launched from the bench.

Nayef Aguerd and Konstantinos Mavropanos might miss out for West Ham, maybe leaving Angelo Ogbonna to associate skipper Kurt Zouma once more in what may very well be the Italian’s closing look for the membership. Kalvin Phillips would have been ineligible in opposition to his dad or mum membership, however the midfielder is already again at Manchester Metropolis together with his season curtailed by damage.

12:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester Metropolis and Arsenal have battled to the end line in one other compelling Premier League season.

Pep Guardiola’s aspect can win a document fourth-successive Premier League crown on the Etihad on Sunday.

Whereas Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton have all gone straight again down following promotion final yr to considerably scale back the final-day drama.

There are nonetheless European locations to play for although, with Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United eyeing up Europa League or Europa Convention League motion subsequent time period – though Erik ten Hag’s aspect can nonetheless qualify by the FA Cup ought to they defeat Man Metropolis in subsequent week’s closing.

Right here, Indy Sport picks by the marketing campaign and hand out our 2023/24 awards:

Premier League 2023/24 awards together with finest participant and second

Premier League Golden Boot standings: Can anybody problem Erling Haaland?

12:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Erling Haaland is ready to win a second consecutive Premier League Golden Boot award because the title race goes right down to the ultimate day.

Manchester Metropolis might be champions for the fourth yr in a row ought to they beat West Ham United at dwelling, giving Haaland additional incentive to bolster his tally.

Forward of the ultimate day, Haaland has scored 27 objectives in simply 30 Premier League appearances – placing the Norwegian 5 objectives away from his closest challenger, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer. Newcastle’s Alexander Isak is on 20 Premier League objectives, whereas Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke are on 19.

Haaland scored a document 36 objectives in his debut Premier League marketing campaign final season. In complete, Erling Haaland has scored 63 objectives in his first 65 Premier League video games – probably the most of any participant in his first two seasons within the division.

And barring a outstanding haul of objectives elsewhere, a second Premier League Golden Boot award is ready to Haaland’s as properly.

Premier League Golden Boot standings: Can anybody problem Erling Haaland?

David Moyes ‘will do all the pieces to beat us’, says Pep Guardiola

12:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Pep Guardiola expects David Moyes to “do all the pieces” to spoil Manchester Metropolis’s social gathering on his West Ham swansong.

“It’s curious. My first sport within the Premier League was in opposition to Sunderland and David Moyes was there. Now, one other vital sport, he might be there.

“All the time it’s an honour to see him. After I’m there, he’s all the time so form. He’s a beautiful individual, his expertise speaks for itself.

“However he’ll do all the pieces to beat us.”

(PA Archive)

David Moyes decided to beat Man Metropolis – however not for Declan Rice

12:15 , Jamie Braidwood

David Moyes is decided to log off at West Ham with a victory – however not as a favour to former captain Declan Rice.

The Hammers might swing the title race the best way of Rice’s present aspect Arsenal if they’ll pull off a shock win in Moyes’ closing match answerable for the membership at Manchester Metropolis on Sunday.

“Everyone right here loves Declan, everyone will keep in mind him, however we’re not doing it for Declan,” Moyes stated.

“We’re absolutely centered on ourselves. We’re not enjoying to make Manchester Metropolis lose the Premier League or for Arsenal to win the league, we’re enjoying for West Ham and we’re making an attempt to win the sport for our supporters.

“It’s troublesome to beat Manchester Metropolis at any time, particularly once they know they’ve bought to win a sport to safe the championship. That places us underneath stress due to what Manchester Metropolis can do, but it surely additionally places them underneath a little bit of stress.

“Soccer is a wierd sport, and also you by no means know what moments you’re going to must win video games. We’ve got to attempt to take these alternatives once they arrive.”

David Moyes has one sport left as West Ham supervisor (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Mikel Arteta reacts to Son Heung-min’s miss in opposition to Man Metropolis

11:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta admitted Son Heung-min was the one participant within the Premier League he would have needed on the tip of the chance that might have put Arsenal in pole place to win the Premier League title.

The Gunners head into the ultimate weekend of the marketing campaign counting on West Ham to take factors off Pep Guardiola’s aspect if they’re to finish a 20-year wait to win the league.

But it surely might have been Metropolis needing assist from Arsenal’s opponents Everton on Sunday had Tottenham captain Son not been denied an 86th-minute equaliser by substitute goalkeeper Stefan Ortega when clear by on purpose on Tuesday.

“If I needed to decide a participant within the Premier League for that second then it might have been him,” Arteta stated.

“Michael Jordan defined it many occasions, what number of occasions you have got the profitable shot and the way typically he didn’t all the time handle to do it.

“That is the great thing about the game too, so what are you able to do?”

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min shoots at purpose after racing by (Getty Pictures)

Mikel Arteta ‘optimistic’ about Arsenal’s title probabilities

11:35 , Jamie Braidwood

If Arsenal are to grab the title on the ultimate day then Arteta will want a serving to hand from his former Everton supervisor David Moyes, who will take cost of his final sport answerable for West Ham on the Etihad Stadium.

Arteta stated of Moyes: “He’s been instrumental in my profession so he might assist us to fulfil our dream and my private dream to win the Premier League.

“That might be unbelievable and it might be in my reminiscence that’s for certain.

“For that dream to occur now we have to win. We additionally must hope that West Ham may also help us obtain that dream in order that half is on us and that’s the one factor we are able to concentrate on.”

(PA Archive)

Mikel Arteta ‘optimistic’ about Arsenal’s title probabilities

11:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal’s “desires are nonetheless alive” forward of their final-day bid to win the Premier League. The Gunners, who sit two factors behind leaders Manchester Metropolis, might want to beat Everton and for Pep Guardiola’s males to drop factors in opposition to West Ham if they’re to elevate their first league title since 2004.

Metropolis are favourites to say a record-breaking fourth successive Premier League crown however Arteta stays optimistic forward of what may very well be a dramatic final day of the season.

“I’m actually excited and I can’t watch for Sunday to be in entrance of us,” Arteta stated. “Clearly I’m very optimistic as properly with the potential end result.

“The hope is there. It didn’t occur (on Tuesday), now we have to do our job. We should show once more that we’re higher than our opponent and now we have to want that West Ham have a very good day and assist us to fulfil our dream.

“We’ve got the chance to stay a ravishing day on Sunday the place the dream continues to be alive and it’s nonetheless potential. It’s soccer, now we have to stay the second.”

(PA Wire)

Guardiola warns gamers to anticipate tense day

10:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

Metropolis put themselves in place to defend their crown as they overcame Tottenham in a hard-fought contest in midweek to maneuver again above Arsenal on the high.

Guardiola, who’s with out first-choice goalkeeper Ederson however hopes Kevin De Bruyne will get well from a blow to the ankle, now has a plan to awaken his gamers for the ultimate problem.

He stated: “I noticed completely the response within the locker room at Spurs away a number of days in the past. They had been relieved, they had been ‘wow’, however they weren’t additional celebrations or one thing like that.

“They had been joyful however extremely calm, it was nothing extra particular than one other sport within the Premier League.

“They know there’s nonetheless a variety of work to do. And immediately, they are going to really feel it. What I’m going to indicate them, they are going to really feel there’s a variety of work to do.”

Requested for additional particulars, Guardiola stated at his pre-match press convention: “It’s one thing that belongs to us.

“I’m going to indicate them how good they’re and what they must do. So simple as that. It’s nothing particular.”

Guardiola warns gamers to anticipate tense day

10:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

“I’ve the sensation will probably be an Aston Villa sport. We might like to be 3-0 up after 10 minutes – but it surely isn’t going to occur,” Guardiola added.

“We’ve seen sufficient West Ham video games (to know) they’ve a number of issues now we have to regulate. They are going to be able to beat us. That occurred with Aston Villa – they didn’t play for something – in the identical place, two years in the past.

“I do know what occurred, it’s going to occur the identical. Ourselves and our individuals have to return right here to be prepared from the primary minute, to do it collectively.”

Guardiola warns gamers to anticipate tense day

10:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

Pep Guardiola is getting ready his Manchester Metropolis gamers for an additional nerve-shredding end to the title race.

The champions will safe an unprecedented fourth-successive Premier League crown – and a sixth in seven seasons – in the event that they beat West Ham of their closing sport on the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

But any slip-up would provide Arsenal the prospect to grab high spot on the final second, because the Gunners head into their conflict with Everton, trailing by simply two factors.

Such finishes are hardly unfamiliar to Metropolis. Guardiola remembers properly how his aspect wanted to get well from 2-0 down in opposition to Aston Villa to see off Liverpool’s problem on the closing day two years in the past.

Then, after all, there was Metropolis’s dramatic last-gasp success in 2012, when Sergio Aguero scored deep into damage time to grab the title from Manchester United.

Metropolis supervisor Guardiola stated: “For those who ask all of the Premier League groups at first of the season, what can be one of the best place for the final sport of the season – we’re in one of the best place. That’s for certain.

“One sport left, future in our arms, we have to win one sport to be champions. Everybody would like to be in our place.

“But it surely received’t be straightforward. It’s win or win, in any other case Arsenal might be champions. It’s not extra sophisticated than that.”

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester Metropolis have to beat West Ham of their closing sport on the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

The legacy of Pep Guardiola’s Man Metropolis – and why they might by no means be really beloved

10:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Pep Guardiola is getting ready to historical past. “One sport, future in our arms,” he stated, relishing the state of affairs moderately than deflecting consideration from it. A fourth consecutive English title can be an unparalleled achievement. It could even be a very talked-about one; throughout the Manchester Metropolis fanbase, anyway.

And within the wider world? “F***, I don’t know,” replied a dismissive Guardiola. “I don’t go knocking on doorways asking individuals what they suppose. I don’t know, truthfully.”

And if he’s sufficiently busy that he scarcely had time to double up as a pollster, canvassing opinions, if many individuals in soccer are insulated from the surface world, there’s a broader query of how Metropolis are considered. As an excellent group? Positively, and they are going to be even when they lose to West Ham on Sunday and Arsenal supplant them on the high of the desk. As one of the best aspect in Europe? They had been final season however, nonetheless usually they’re described as such, that standing certainly belongs with both the relentless Actual Madrid and even Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen, primarily based on the proof of the present marketing campaign. As a aspect whose achievements usually include a caveat? For now, definitely, on condition that 115 Premier League costs nonetheless dangle over Metropolis. That stated, if the eventual verdict is that Metropolis breached rules for years to create the circumstances for his or her present period of dominance, the basic fault for that was not dedicated by Guardiola or his gamers.

By Richard Jolly

The legacy of Guardiola’s Man Metropolis – and why they might by no means be beloved

The Premier League has a title race drawback – however Arsenal can repair it

09:40 , Jamie Braidwood

As Mikel Arteta addressed the Arsenal squad on Wednesday morning, the message was the identical. That was to maintain specializing in what they have to do and neglect about Manchester Metropolis.

It wasn’t fairly predecessor George Graham forward of Arsenal’s well-known final sport in 1988-89, when he got here within the morning after title rivals Liverpool thumped West Ham United 5-1. “Neatest thing for us, they’ll suppose they’ve it received,” was the message earlier than that historic title showdown at Anfield.

This season’s closing day clearly doesn’t have these dimensions, the place the highest two immediately met, but in addition feels unlikely to achieve the heights of earlier Premier League climaxes.

That is the ninth time the title has gone right down to the ultimate day for the reason that competitors was based in 1992, but it surely feels illusory, nearer to 2010 or 2014 moderately than 1995 or 2012.

Let’s face it, does anyone critically suppose Man Metropolis are going to slide up at dwelling to West Ham United? Way more doubtless is that they beat them simply, simply as they did on that final day in 2014 and simply as Chelsea did in opposition to Wigan Athletic in 2010. It’s why Arteta has to inform the Arsenal gamers to easily focus on their very own jobs.

Closing day preview, by Miguel Delaney

The Premier League has a title race drawback – however Arsenal can repair it

Premier League LIVE

09:20 , Jamie Braidwood

In addition to a dramatic title race, the Premier League is heading for a frantic late scramble to determine the ultimate European locations this season – with a number of spots nonetheless up for grabs forward of the ultimate day.

Aston Villa have secured the fourth Champions League place, in a surprising achievement for Unai Emery’s aspect.

Tottenham Hotspur had hoped to problem for that spot, however a poor run of type for Ange Postecoglou’s aspect has Spurs trying over their shoulders to carry on to a Europa League place.

Manchester United, in the meantime, instantly dropped away within the race for sixth, with Chelsea having fun with a resurgent finish to an in any other case troublesome marketing campaign.

However Erik ten Hag’s aspect did beat Newcastle, their fellow challengers for the European locations, to construct some late momentum forward of the FA Cup closing in opposition to Man Metropolis. So, with a single sport to go, right here’s how the battle for the ultimate European locations is shaping up.

Which Premier League sides qualify for Europe this season?

Premier League LIVE

09:10 , Jamie Braidwood

If Man Metropolis lose, Arsenal will as an alternative win the title in the event that they earn victory in opposition to the Toffees, ending high by some extent. Given Guardiola’s aspect haven’t misplaced a single dwelling match all season, although, that appears an inconceivable end result on the final.

However they’ve drawn 5 of their 18 dwelling league video games thus far although, and two of their final 5 on the Etihad in all competitions – and a draw for Man Metropolis in opposition to West Ham on the ultimate day mixed with an Arsenal win would see each groups on the high tied on 89 factors.

That might imply the title goes to purpose distinction, which might see the north London membership celebrating a primary league championship in 20 years, their final coming in 2003-04, as they presently maintain a purpose distinction one higher than Metropolis, which might in flip enhance with a victory. Metropolis’s, naturally, would stay as it’s now with a draw.

Metropolis received the title by 5 factors final yr, however in 21/22 had been made to attend till the ultimate day as they edged out Liverpool by only one level – and on that event wanted to return from 2-0 down within the closing quarter-hour to say a 3-2 win and take the factors they wanted to have fun.

Premier League LIVE

09:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Each Arsenal and Man Metropolis are at dwelling on the ultimate day, making them heavy favourites to win every match, however Mikel Arteta is aware of he wants a favour from David Moyes if it’s to be celebrations on the Emirates as an alternative of the Etihad come 6pm on Sunday.

The equation for the way the Gunners can win the title is pretty routine from their perspective: they have to to begin with win in opposition to Everton, thus transferring themselves to 89 factors for the marketing campaign.

Then it’s over to West Ham, and the hope that they’ll rouse themselves for a final-day upset in opposition to final yr’s treble-winners.

Naturally, a Man Metropolis win would imply they keep a minimal of two factors clear and, no matter Arsenal’s outcome, can be as soon as once more topped champions.

Premier League LIVE

09:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Premier League LIVE

09:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Closing day Premier League fixtures, all 4pm BST kick-off

Arsenal vs Everton – stay on TNT Sports activities 1

Brentford vs Newcastle

Brighton vs Manchester United

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

Chelsea vs Bournemouth – stay on Sky Sports activities Enviornment/Soccer

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Wolves – stay on Sky Sports activities Premier League

Luton vs Fulham

Manchester Metropolis vs West Ham – stay on Sky Sports activities Most important Occasion

Sheffield United vs Tottenham

Premier League LIVE

Friday 17 Might 2024 16:37 , Lawrence Ostlere

Observe all the most recent updates from the Premier League’s closing day.