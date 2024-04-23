Maple Leafs edge Bruins in Game 2, tie Eastern 1st Round

Tyler Bertuzzi had an obvious power-play purpose overturned for Toronto at 16:57 of the second interval when the NHL Scenario Room decided upon video assessment that he performed the puck with a excessive stick, however John Tavares tied it 2-2 on the identical energy play at 18:26. He received to a unfastened puck excessive within the left circle, spun and scored with a slap shot to the quick aspect.

“There’s some issues to scrub up, positively,” Ullmark mentioned. “Nevertheless it’s a protracted collection and now it’s all about recharging. The solar will come up tomorrow as effectively. We go to Toronto and duke it out as soon as once more.”

Samsonov stopped Zacha’s tip from the slot with 54 seconds left within the third, and Pastrnak practically knocked within the puck two seconds later after it slipped behind Samsonov, however Matthews received between the puck and purpose line to maintain it out and safe the win.

“[Matthews is] simply world class, the whole lot he does,” mentioned Tavares, the Maple Leafs captain. “And I feel while you see the drive each single day, and the fervour for the sport, and desirous to be such a difference-maker evening in, evening out — and definitely right now of yr — having an evening like he did was large for our group. Places us again on stage phrases going dwelling, so huge win for us and he actually led the way in which.”

NOTES: Toronto ended an eight-game dropping streak in opposition to Boston relationship to Jan. 14, 2023. … Matthews had his fourth three-point recreation within the Stanley Cup Playoffs, tied for the third-most in Maple Leafs historical past, behind Doug Gilmour (10) and Darryl Sittler (seven). … Matthews’ purpose gave Toronto its first lead in opposition to Boston this season (six video games). … Domi and his father, Tie, grew to become the ninth father and son to every rating a playoff purpose for a similar franchise. … Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke left within the second interval with an undisclosed damage. Montgomery didn’t have an replace. … Pastrnak scored his eighth playoff purpose in opposition to Toronto, tying teammate Jake DeBrusk for essentially the most amongst energetic gamers.