Max Verstappen beats Lando Norris

Verstappen beat McLaren’s Lando Norris and the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc within the 63-lap race on the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

2024 F1 Imola Grand Prix outcomes

Cla Nº Driver Automobile / Engine Laps Time 1 1 Max Verstappen Pink Bull/Honda RBPT 63 – 2 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 63 -0.725 3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 63 -7.916 4 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 63 -14.132 5 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 63 -22.325 6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 63 -35.104 7 63 George Russell Mercedes 63 -47.154 8 11 Sergio Pérez Pink Bull/Honda RBPT 63 -54.776 9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 63 -1’19.556 10 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 62 – 11 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 62 – 12 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 62 – 13 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 62 – 14 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 62 – 15 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 62 – 16 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 62 – 17 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 62 – 18 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 62 – 19 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 62 – – 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 51 –

2024 F1 Imola Grand Prix report

Polesitter Verstappen led the cost to Flip 1, forward of Norris and the Ferraris, with Leclerc forward of Carlos Sainz. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri stayed fifth, after his three-place grid penalty had dropped him off the entrance row.

Lewis Hamilton moved his Mercedes as much as seventh on the opening lap, because the slow-starting Yuki Tsunoda (RB) fell from seventh to ninth, additionally dropping a spot to Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas.

Verstappen pulled 2.5s away from Norris by lap 10, which grew to over 5.5s by lap 20.

George Russell (Mercedes) was the primary of the highest six to pit, with second positioned Norris pitting on lap 23, switching from mediums to hards like nearly all of runners. However, annoyingly for McLaren, he rejoined proper behind Sergio Perez (Pink Bull), who’d began on onerous tyres after his disastrous qualifying however suffered an early journey by means of the gravel at Rivazza.

Norris needed to DRS previous Perez, as team-mate Piastri stopped a lap later. Verstappen pitted on lap 25, which promoted Leclerc and Sainz into a short Ferrari 1-2, rejoining in fourth, 4.4s forward of Norris, who was now free to set quickest lap.

Leclerc stopped a lap later, rejoining behind Perez and with Piastri closing quick. Leclerc DRS-ed previous Perez on lap 27 for fifth, however Piastri was capable of comply with him previous him earlier than the Villeneuve chicane.

Sainz led till lap 28, when he pitted, rejoining sixth and having given a spot as much as Piastri by means of the pitstop cycle. He handed Perez for fifth at Tamburello on lap 30, a transfer repeated by Russell a lap later.

At half distance, Verstappen’s lead was as much as 6.6s over Norris, with Leclerc an extra 3s again – and Piastri, who set quickest lap at this level, was chasing him onerous.

Leclerc then closed on Norris, as they approached the battling Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber). However Leclerc took a fast journey throughout the grass at Variante Alta on lap 47 and fell away once more.

Verstappen’s lead dwindled within the closing levels, as he complained of worn tyres, and Norris pushed to get inside 2s with six laps remaining. However as quickly as he bought inside 1.5s, he began to run extensive on nook exits, and Verstappen was capable of handle the hole regardless of some battery administration issues.

On the end, Verstappen received by 0.7s from a hard-charging Norris, Leclerc, Piastri and Sainz.

Hamilton suffered a visit by means of the gravel at Aqua Minerale on his strategy to sixth, as team-mate Russell successfully handed him that spot by stopping once more on lap 53, setting quickest lap on his strategy to seventh.

Perez positioned eighth on his various technique, forward of a late-stopping Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) and Tsunoda.

2024 F1 Imola Grand Prix quickest laps

Cla Nº Driver Automobile / Engine Time Delay Kp/h 1 63 George Russell Mercedes 1’18.589 224.871 2 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1’19.004 0.415 223.689 3 11 Sergio Pérez Pink Bull/Honda RBPT 1’19.686 1.097 221.775 4 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1’19.907 1.318 221.162 5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’19.935 1.346 221.084 6 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1’19.994 1.405 220.921 7 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’20.220 1.631 220.299 8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’20.331 1.742 219.994 9 1 Max Verstappen Pink Bull/Honda RBPT 1’20.366 1.777 219.898 10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1’20.570 1.981 219.342 11 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1’20.936 2.347 218.350 12 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1’21.009 2.420 218.153 13 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1’21.016 2.427 218.134 14 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1’21.229 2.640 217.562 15 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1’21.274 2.685 217.442 16 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1’21.304 2.715 217.361 17 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1’21.371 2.782 217.183 18 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1’21.455 2.866 216.959 19 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1’21.569 2.980 216.655 20 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1’21.700 3.111 216.308

