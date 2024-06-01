Mets DFA Jorge López after he calls New York 'the worst team in the whole f---ing MLB'

The New York Mets will designate Jorge López for task following a sequence of outbursts on Wednesday.

First, López was ejected within the eighth inning of the Mets’ 10-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers for shouting at third base umpire Ramon De Jesus over an enchantment ruling on Freddie Freeman’s checked swing. López threw his glove into the stands on his manner off of the sector.

When requested throughout his locker room media availability if he regretted throwing his glove into the stands, López known as the Mets “the worst crew in the entire f—ing MLB.”

“No, I do not remorse it. I believe I have been on the worst crew in the entire f—ing MLB,” Lopez mentioned. “No matter occurs, occurs. No matter they need to do. I will be right here tomorrow if they need me. No matter they need to do. I’ll hold doing this factor. I am wholesome. I am prepared to come back again tomorrow if they need me to be right here.”

López gave up a two-run homer to Shohei Ohtani earlier than his ejection because of arguing a checked swing.

“It is simply feelings. The sport, it simply takes you there,” López mentioned.

López pointed at De Jesus and yelled some extra, then dropped the ball and walked off the mound together with his jersey untucked. As he approached the Mets’ dugout, he tossed his glove excessive over the protecting netting and it landed a few rows deep within the stands, the place it was snagged by a fan.

Mets supervisor Carlos Mendoza known as the outburst “not acceptable” and mentioned it will be dealt with internally.

“It undoubtedly would not look good,” mentioned Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, who initiated a players-only assembly within the clubhouse following New York’s fifteenth loss in 19 video games.

“If our supervisor says it is unacceptable, it is unacceptable. I hope tomorrow, [López] feels fully completely different.”

After his cap fell off his head as nicely, López left it laying within the filth in entrance of the dugout and headed for the bench.

“I am the way in which I’m,” he mentioned. “I am not afraid to be me.”

López, nonetheless, mentioned he thought his teammates had been embarrassed.

“Jorge’s an excellent man inside. Deep down, he is aware of he should not have achieved that, clearly,” veteran reliever Adam Ottavino mentioned. “All people’s going by means of stuff.”

After the sport, the Mets started the method of designating López for task. They may have seven days to commerce or launch him, or ship him outright to the minors if no different crew claims him on waivers.

Dodgers vs. Mets Highlights

On Thursday, López posted an apology on his Instagram web page — written in each Spanish and English – during which he tried to make clear his post-game remarks.

“At first, I apologize to my teammates, coaches, followers, and entrance workplace. I really feel that I allow them to down yesterday, each on and off the sector,” the prolonged put up started.

“I additionally need to make clear my post-game remarks, as a result of I had no intention of disparaging the New York Mets group. Throughout that interview, I spoke candidly about my frustration with my private efficiency and the way I felt it made me “the worst teammate in the complete league. Sadly, my efforts to handle the media in English created some confusion and generated headlines that don’t mirror what I used to be making an attempt to precise. I want the crew the very best and hope God continues to provide me power and steering in my private {and professional} life,” López mentioned.

In his first season with the Mets, the 31-year-old López is 1-2 with a 3.76 ERA and two saves in 28 appearances — among the many most within the majors. He signed a one-year, $2 million contract with New York in December.

López pitched for 3 playoff groups final season, going 6-2 with a 5.95 ERA and three saves in 61 reduction appearances for the Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles.

He moved solely to the bullpen in 2022 and was a dominant nearer for the Orioles throughout 4 breakout months that earned him an All-Star choice. Baltimore traded him to the Twins in early August that 12 months and he completed 4-7 with a 2.54 ERA and 23 saves in 67 video games.

The Related Press contributed to this report.