Minnesota Timberwolves suffer blowout loss to Denver Nuggets in Game 3

MINNEAPOLIS — Jamal Murray rebounded from a tough begin to the Western Convention semifinals with 24 factors to steer the Denver Nuggets on a 117-90 romp in Recreation 3 on Friday night time that made the Minnesota Timberwolves the final group within the NBA to lose this postseason.

Nikola Jokic, the three-time league MVP, had 24 factors, 14 rebounds and 9 assists, Michael Porter Jr. scored 21 factors and the Nuggets reduce theTimberwolves’ sequence result in 2-1 on the power of their 14-for-29 taking pictures from 3-point vary.

Anthony Edwards had a quiet 19 factors to steer the Wolves, who went simply 10 for 32 from deep even with a 4-for-5 effort from Karl-Anthony Cities. They did not get Cities (14 factors) sufficient photographs, fumbled the ball too usually in determined makes an attempt to drive to the basket and easily performed slower than they did within the first two video games in Denver, falling behind by as many as 34 factors down the stretch.

Anthony Edwards (5) of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts to fouling Jamal Murray (27) of the Denver Nuggets throughout the second quarter at Goal Heart in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Friday, Might 10, 2024. (Photograph by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Publish) AAron Ontiveroz



Recreation 4 is in Minneapolis on Sunday night time.

The Nuggets turned the thirtieth group within the historical past of the NBA playoffs to lose the primary two video games at dwelling in a best-of-seven sequence, in response to Sportradar analysis. 5 of them have rallied to win, most lately the Los Angeles Clippers within the first spherical in 2021.

This was the step ahead Denver badly wanted, breaking the 100-point barrier for the primary time in three video games towards Minnesota’s NBA-best protection.

Murray, who totaled simply 25 factors on 9-for-32 taking pictures with a minus-38 ranking over the primary two video games and drew a $100,000 positive from the NBA for chucking a warmth pack onto the ground from the bench, was roundly booed each time he touched the ball. The stone-faced level guard hardly glanced on the crowd, utilizing a mixture of spot-up jumpers and fadeaways to steer the assault, clearly with extra spring in his step after three days to relaxation the strained left calf muscle that has hampered him over the previous couple of weeks.

The defending champions not solely introduced the vitality they promised would return after their no-show at dwelling, however they hit sufficient of their photographs to assist preserve the Wolves and their energetic rotations sincere. The whistles tightened up, and Wolves defensive ace Jaden McDaniels was restricted by foul hassle.

Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets prepares earlier than the primary quarter towards the Minnesota Timberwolves at Goal Heart in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Friday, Might 10, 2024. (Photograph by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Publish) AAron Ontiveroz / Getty Photos



This was by far probably the most significant recreation staged at Goal Heart in 20 years since Minnesota beat Sacramento in Recreation 7 to achieve the convention finals, and the raucous ambiance matched the second for a fan base that has been as perpetually discouraged as any in American professional sports activities. The “Wolves in 4!” chant that popped up from some assured guests down the stretch of that head-turning Recreation 2 dominance in Denver erupted proper earlier than the opening tip.

The Nuggets managed the noise by creeping to a 28-20 edge after the primary quarter, their largest lead of the sequence so far, and so they did not cease there. They have been up by 20 factors late within the second quarter.

The Wolves received NBA Defensive Participant of the 12 months Rudy Gobert again after he missed Recreation 2 for the delivery of his son, however the Nuggets zipped the ball round so effectively outdoors of the paint so effectively that his lengthy arms have been largely a nonfactor.

Aaron Gordon swished back-to-back 3-pointers and Porter hit one on the following possession halfway by way of the third quarter to make it 72-50 and thwart one other mini-Wolves rally.

By early within the fourth, followers started to file out of their seats. Pissed off by the buildup of calls towards them on the night time, Wolves reserves Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kyle Anderson every have been slapped with technical fouls throughout a timeout with 5:54 left for arguing with the officers.