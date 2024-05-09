MLB news: Former Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras breaks left forearm when hit by baseball bat swing in Cardinals-Mets game

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras broke his left forearm when he was hit by a swing throughout Tuesday evening’s 7-5 loss to the New York Mets.

Contreras advised reporters he’ll want surgical procedure and miss no less than six weeks.

“So proper now I imply, I am in ache fairly good, however I am actually upset lacking,” Contreras mentioned. “I do know that it should be robust for me to observe the video games and never on the market with the fellows, however I will do my finest to remain current, decide one another up and cheer for them as a result of that is the most effective factor I can do.”

Contreras received harm with J.D. Martinez on the plate within the second inning. After he was clipped by Martinez’s swing, the three-time All-Star tumbled over in apparent ache after which jogged away earlier than sitting down whereas was examined by St. Louis’ coaching employees.

“I hit meat,” Martinez mentioned. “I felt like I hit meat. I did not hit like similar to a glove the place you sort of simply level again to catcher, it was simply stable. I used to be like, dude, I hit him good. … I felt horrible.”

Martinez was awarded first base as a consequence of catcher’s interference. The group mentioned Contreras had a left forearm fracture, and Iván Herrera took over behind the plate.

Contreras mentioned he thought Martinez was a little bit late on his swing, which led to dangerous timing.

“I believe if he sees the pitch effectively, he’d attempt to hit a little bit up entrance and he would not hit me,” Contreras mentioned. “I am not blaming him. He is doing his factor. Issues occur for a cause.”

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas referred to as Contreras the group’s “beating coronary heart” behind the plate.

“He is near the plate making an attempt to steal strikes,” Mikolas mentioned. “You realize, as pitchers we recognize that, however you understand, if we knew he was going to get harm, I might quite throw all balls. … Desirous about it after the very fact, I believe there needs to be a line again there, you understand, for the catchers and simply have them keep behind the road. That approach, nobody can get any nearer than the following man. And in case you put them again there in a spot that is deemed protected, and you understand, that may assist guys.”

Contreras doubled and scored throughout St. Louis’ three-run first. He’s hitting .280 with six homers and 12 RBIs. The 31-year-old is within the second 12 months of a five-year, $87.5 million contract.

“It is a robust one, man,” Cardinals supervisor Oliver Marmol mentioned. “He is been doing such an outstanding job. He is an excessive competitor. He brings a lot to the membership performance-wise, but additionally with simply his aggressive nature, so to see him go down is hard. I really feel for him, I actually do. He was placing collectively a very nice 12 months and serving to us in a whole lot of methods so it is a robust one.”