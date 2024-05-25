Morgan Spurlock, ‘Super Size Me’ filmmaker, dies at 53 : NPR

toggle caption Neilson Barnard/Getty Photos for DIFF

Filmmaker Morgan Spurlock has died. He was finest identified for Tremendous Dimension Me, an ingenious 2004 documentary in regards to the quick meals business for which he consumed solely McDonald’s quick meals for a month. The movie was an enormous success and would earn greater than $20 million within the international field workplace.

Spurlock died Thursday, Could 23, in New York of issues from most cancers, based on a press release despatched by David Magdael, a publicist. He was 53 years outdated.

Spurlock’s brother, Craig, was quoted within the assertion.

“It was a tragic day, as we stated goodbye to my brother Morgan,” he stated. “Morgan gave a lot by his artwork, concepts, and generosity. The world has misplaced a real artistic genius and a particular man. I’m so proud to have labored along with him.”

Spurlock would produce and direct almost 70 movie and TV exhibits, all of them documentaries. They included The place within the World Is Osama bin Laden?, in regards to the U.S. battle in Afghanistan and The Best Film Ever Bought, a meta film about advertising and marketing a film.

In 2017, in the course of the #MeToo period, Spurlock posted a letter on social media during which he referred to as himself “a part of the issue.”

He talked a couple of sexual episode in school that his feminine associate had skilled as nonconsensual, which Spurlock stated he discovered complicated. “Then there was the time I settled a sexual harassment allegation at my workplace,” he wrote in regards to the incident, which he stated occurred round 2011. “And it wasn’t a gropy feely harassment. It was verbal, and it was simply as dangerous. I’d name my feminine assistant “sizzling pants” or “intercourse pants” after I was yelling to her from the opposite facet of the workplace. One thing I assumed was humorous on the time, however then realized I had fully demeaned and belittled her to a spot of non-existence.”

Because of the letter, Spurlock resigned from his manufacturing firm, and each YouTube and Sundance determined towards displaying his documentary in regards to the company takeover of household farms, referred to as Tremendous Dimension Me 2: Holy Rooster. The film was finally launched, and Spurlock talked a couple of comeback to Enterprise Insider in 2019, however his IMDB web page doesn’t present any initiatives he produced after 2017.