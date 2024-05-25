Rangers top Panthers in OT in Game 2, even Eastern Final

Goodrow took a move on the high of the slot from Vincent Trocheck on the push and beat Sergei Bobrovsky on a wrist shot.

“I do not actually keep in mind precisely the way it went in,” Goodrow mentioned. “I simply keep in mind Trocheck made a terrific move to me and [Will Cuylle] was driving to the online, opening up the lane, so it was a terrific play by these two … It feels good, I feel, at any time when you are able to do one thing to assist your workforce. Clearly, I feel we performed a reasonably good sport tonight, and it was good to get rewarded with the win.”

The aim got here shortly after Goodrow gained a face-off within the defensive zone.

“All people is aware of what he brings to the workforce,” Trocheck mentioned of Goodrow. “Each night time, he will deliver the identical sport. We use him in all completely different conditions. … In these playoffs, he is been excellent for us on each ends of the ice.”

The most effective-of-7 collection is tied 1-1. Sport 3 might be in Dawn, Florida, on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Trocheck had a aim and an help, and Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves for the Rangers, the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division. New York is 3-0 in additional time this postseason.

“In additional time, you are simply searching for that one,” Rangers defenseman Adam Fox mentioned. “… You understand how huge of a aim it’s to make the collection 1-1 moderately than 2-0. It is large and also you’re excited to see that one go in.”