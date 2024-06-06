MSFT Quantitative Stock Analysis – Warren Buffett

Beneath is Validea’s guru elementary report for MICROSOFT CORP (MSFT). Of the 22 guru methods we observe, MSFT charges highest utilizing our Affected person Investor mannequin based mostly on the printed technique of Warren Buffett. This technique seeks out corporations with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that commerce at cheap valuations.

MICROSOFT CORP (MSFT) is a large-cap progress inventory within the Software program & Programming trade. The score utilizing this technique is 86% based mostly on the agency’s underlying fundamentals and the inventory’s valuation. A rating of 80% or above sometimes signifies that the technique has some curiosity within the inventory and a rating above 90% sometimes signifies sturdy curiosity.

The next desk summarizes whether or not the inventory meets every of this technique’s exams. Not all standards within the beneath desk obtain equal weighting or are unbiased, however the desk gives a quick overview of the sturdy and weak factors of the safety within the context of the technique’s standards.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is taken into account by many to be the best investor of all time. Because the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has constantly outperformed the S&P 500 for many years, and within the course of has develop into one of many world’s richest males. (Forbes places his web value at $37 billion.) Regardless of his fortune, Buffett is understood for dwelling a modest life-style, by billionaire requirements. His major residence stays the grey stucco Nebraska house he bought for $31,500 practically 50 years in the past, in accordance with Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern method and penchant for easy pleasures — a cherry Coke, a very good burger, and a very good e-book are all close to the highest of the record — have been well-documented.

