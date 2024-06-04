NASA Updates Coverage for Boeing’s Starliner Launch, Docking

Editor’s Observe: NASA and its mission companions scrubbed the company’s Boeing Crew Flight Take a look at launch try on Saturday, June 1, because of an remark of a floor launch sequencer. The system was unsuccessful in verifying the sequencer’s needed redundancy. The workforce is evaluating the upcoming launch alternatives on Sunday, June 2; Wednesday, June 5; and Thursday, June 6. NASA will replace the launch protection advisory timing as quickly as doable.

NASA will present dwell protection of prelaunch and launch actions for the company’s Boeing Crew Flight Take a look at, which can carry NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to and from the Worldwide Area Station.

Launch of the ULA (United Launch Alliance) Atlas V rocket and Boeing Starliner spacecraft is focused for 12:25 p.m. EDT Saturday, June 1, from Area Launch Complicated-41 at Cape Canaveral Area Pressure Station in Florida. Starliner will dock to the forward-facing port of the station’s Concord module at roughly 1:50 p.m., Sunday, June 2.

Wilmore and Williams will stay on the area station for a couple of week to check the Starliner spacecraft and its subsystems earlier than NASA works to finish closing certification of the transportation system for rotational missions to the orbiting laboratory as a part of the company’s Business Crew Program.

NASA, Boeing, and ULA scrubbed the earlier launch alternative on Could 6 because of a suspect oxygen reduction valve on the Atlas V rocket’s Centaur second stage. Since, groups have eliminated and changed the valve, and accomplished an evaluation of Starliner’s efficiency and redundancy after discovering a small helium leak within the spacecraft’s service module.

As a part of the helium leak investigation, NASA and Boeing carried out a follow-on propulsion system evaluation to grasp potential helium system impacts to some Starliner return situations. NASA additionally accomplished a Delta-Company Flight Take a look at Readiness Assessment on Could 29 to judge all work carried out and flight rationale earlier than continuing towards launch.

NASA’s mission protection is as follows (all occasions Jap and topic to vary based mostly on real-time operations):

Friday, Could 31

1 p.m. – Prelaunch briefing with the next contributors:

NASA Affiliate Administrator Jim Free

Steve Stich, supervisor, NASA’s Business Crew Program

Dana Weigel, supervisor, NASA’s Worldwide Area Station Program

NASA astronaut Mike Fincke

Mark Nappi, vp and program supervisor, Business Crew Program, Boeing

Gary Wentz, vp, Authorities and Business Packages, ULA

Mark Burger, launch climate officer, forty fifth Climate Squadron, Cape Canaveral Area Pressure Station

Protection of the briefing will stream dwell on NASA+, NASA Tv, the NASA app, YouTube, and the company’s web site.

Saturday, June 1

8:15 a.m. – Launch protection begins on NASA+, NASA Tv, the NASA app, YouTube, and the company’s web site.

12:25 p.m. – Launch

Launch protection on NASA+ will finish shortly after Starliner orbital insertion. NASA Tv will present steady protection main as much as docking and thru hatch opening and welcome remarks.

2 p.m. – Postlaunch information convention with the next contributors:

NASA Administrator Invoice Nelson

Ken Bowersox, affiliate administrator, NASA’s Area Operations Mission Directorate

Steve Stich, supervisor, NASA’s Business Crew Program

Dana Weigel, supervisor, NASA’s Worldwide Area Station Program

Mark Nappi, vp and program supervisor, Business Crew Program, Boeing

Tory Bruno, president and CEO, ULA

Protection of the postlaunch information convention will air dwell on NASA+, NASA Tv, the NASA app, YouTube, and the company’s web site.

NASA+ will resume protection and NASA Tv’s public channel will break from in-orbit protection to hold the postlaunch information convention. Mission operational protection will proceed on NASA Tv’s media channel and the company’s web site. As soon as the postlaunch information convention is full, NASA+ protection will finish, and mission protection will proceed on each NASA channels.

Sunday, June 2

11:15 a.m. – Arrival protection resumes on NASA+, the NASA app, and YouTube, and continues on NASA Tv and the company’s web site.

1:50 p.m. – Focused docking to the forward-facing port of the station’s Concord module

3:35 p.m. – Hatch opening

3:55 p.m. – Welcome remarks

5 p.m. – Put up-docking information convention at NASA’s Johnson Area Middle with the next contributors:

NASA Affiliate Administrator Jim Free

Steve Stich, supervisor, NASA’s Business Crew Program

Dana Weigel, supervisor, NASA’s Worldwide Area Station Program

Mark Nappi, vp and program supervisor, Business Crew Program, Boeing

Protection of the post-docking information convention will air dwell on NASA+, NASA Tv, the NASA app, YouTube, and the company’s web site.

All occasions are estimates and may very well be adjusted based mostly on operations after launch. Observe the area station weblog for probably the most up-to-date operations data.

Audio Solely Protection

Audio solely of the information conferences and launch protection will likely be carried on the NASA “V” circuits, which can be accessed by dialing 321-867-1220, -1240 or -7135. On launch day, “mission audio,” countdown actions with out NASA Tv launch commentary, will likely be carried on 321-867-7135.

Launch audio additionally will likely be out there on Launch Info Service and Newbie Tv System’s VHF radio frequency 146.940 MHz and KSC Newbie Radio Membership’s UHF radio frequency 444.925 MHz, FM mode, heard inside Brevard County on the Area Coast.

NASA’s Business Crew Program has delivered on its objective of protected, dependable, and cost-effective transportation to and from the Worldwide Area Station from the US by means of a partnership with American personal business. This partnership is altering the arc of human spaceflight historical past by opening entry to low-Earth orbit and the Worldwide Area Station to extra individuals, science, and industrial alternatives. The area station stays the springboard to NASA’s subsequent nice leap in area exploration, together with future missions to the Moon and, finally, to Mars.

