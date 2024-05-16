NBA playoffs: Nikola Jokić erupts for 40 points as Denver Nuggets take 3-2 series lead over Minnesota Timberwolves





CNN

—



Newly topped three-time NBA Most Priceless Participant (MVP) Nikola Jokić placed on a present and proved why he’s the rightful recipient of the award within the Denver Nuggets’ 112-97 playoff victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

The Serbian massive man, who obtained his third MVP trophy forward of the sport, registered 40 factors, 13 assists – with zero turnovers – and 7 rebounds to carry Denver to a 3-2 sequence lead, its first on this Western Convention semifinal.

Jokić’s dissection of Minnesota is all of the extra spectacular given it was towards the NBA’s greatest protection and the league’s newly topped four-time Defensive Participant of the Yr, Rudy Gobert.

So good was Jokić’s efficiency that teammates and opponents alike have been lavishing him with reward after the sport.

Nuggets ahead Aaron Gordon known as Jokić’s efficiency “unbelievable.”

“He performed wonderful,” he advised reporters, per ESPN. “The three-time MVP simply dominated your complete recreation, in each facet of it. Astounding. That was ridiculous.”

Minnesota’s rising famous person Anthony Edwards stated he “didn’t see any weaknesses” within the crew’s protection, however Jokić “confirmed that he’s the MVP.”

“I simply chuckle,” Edwards stated. “That’s all I can do. I can’t be mad, as a result of he’s good, man. I feel I stated that after Sport 1 once we received, and Sport 2. He’s the MVP. He’s one of the best participant within the NBA, he confirmed it the final three video games, three video games in a row. He did it tonight.

“He was particular tonight. I obtained to offer him his flowers. I don’t know what we have been presupposed to do.”

Gordon contributed with 18 factors, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, nevertheless it was a quieter night time for Jokić’s operating mate Jamal Murray, who put up 16 factors and 4 assists within the win.

For the Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Cities scored a team-high 23 factors to go along with six rebounds and 4 assists, whereas Edwards was held to simply 18 factors on 5-for-15 capturing.

After dropping the primary two video games within the sequence at dwelling, defending champions Denver have roared again with three straight wins and might e-book their spot within the Western Convention finals with a win in Minneapolis on Thursday.

Solely 5 groups in NBA historical past have come again to win a best-of-seven sequence when dropping the primary two at dwelling.

“Nikola was named MVP after that Sport 2 loss and I feel the final three video games, he has proven everyone why he’s arguably among the best gamers to play this recreation,” Denver head coach Michael Malone added.

Jalen Brunson continued his exemplary playoff kind with a 44-point efficiency to steer the New York Knicks to a blowout 121-91 win over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

The Knicks now lead the sequence 3-2 and a win in Indianapolis in Sport 6 on Friday night time will e-book the franchise’s place in its first Jap Convention finals since 2000.

Brunson, who bounced again impressively after a poor exhibiting in Sport 4, additionally added seven assists and 4 rebounds. He has now scored not less than 40 factors in 5 video games on this yr’s playoffs to date, essentially the most of any participant since LeBron James had eight within the 2018 postseason, per ESPN.

Pascal Siakam scored a crew excessive 22 factors for the Pacers, nevertheless it was a quiet night time for star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who scored 13 factors and took solely 9 pictures all recreation.

The house crew has received each recreation on this sequence so far, so Indiana will possible be feeling assured it could possibly lengthen this semifinal to a Sport 7.