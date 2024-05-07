Netanyahu’s government votes to close Al Jazeera offices in Israel : NPR

toggle caption Abir Sultan/AP

Abir Sultan/AP

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel’s cupboard has voted to close down the workplaces of the Al Jazeera community working within the nation with rapid impact.

Writing on X, previously often known as Twitter, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated his authorities had determined “unanimously” to shut Al Jazeera in Israel. He accused the Doha-headquartered community of being an “incitement channel” in opposition to Israel.

Netanyahu’s announcement was instantly echoed by Shlomo Karai, Israel’s minister of communications. In a press release, Karai stated that Al Jazeera shall be closed instantly, and its tools shall be confiscated.

On Sunday afternoon, Israeli police raided the Qatari broadcaster’s workplace in Jerusalem. In keeping with a video posted on Karai’s X account, a number of Israeli inspectors entered the community’s workplace and took photographs.

Al Jazeera, which broadcasts in each English and Arabic, condemned Israel’s transfer, calling it a “legal act that violates human rights and the fundamental proper to entry of knowledge.” The community stated it is going to pursue “all accessible authorized channels.”

Israel’s choice raised issues amongst human rights and press teams. In a press release, the Overseas Press Affiliation in Israel stated that with this choice, Israel joins a “doubtful membership of authoritarian governments to ban the station.” “This can be a darkish day for the media. This can be a darkish day for democracy,” the assertion added.

The United Nations Human Rights Workplace urged the Israeli authorities to overturn the ban. Writing on X, it stated “a free & impartial media is crucial to making sure transparency & accountability. Now, much more so given tight restrictions on reporting from Gaza.”

Regardless of having operated on the bottom in Gaza all through the warfare, Al Jazeera has lengthy had a tense relationship with Israel. In April, the Israeli parliament handed a legislation that might give the federal government the facility to close down overseas information networks which can be seen as harming nationwide safety. Some lawmakers accuse Al Jazeera of being “a mouthpiece of Hamas.”

Israel’s choice on Sunday comes as Qatar, which together with Egypt, performs a key diplomatic function in hostage talks between Hamas and Israel. In November, negotiations mediated by Qatar had led to a brief cease-fire and numerous hostages being launched.