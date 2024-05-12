Netherlands’ Joost Klein booted from Eurovision 2024

MALMO, Sweden (AP) — A Dutch public broadcaster reacted angrily after the Netherlands’ contestant within the Eurovision Track Contest was dramatically expelled from the competitors hours earlier than Saturday’s closing over a backstage altercation that’s being investigated by police.

The European Broadcasting Union, which organizes Eurovision, stated that Swedish police had been investigating “a criticism made by a feminine member of the manufacturing crew” about Joost Klein, and it wouldn’t be applicable for him to take part whereas the authorized course of was underway.

Klein had did not carry out at two gown rehearsals on Friday within the Swedish metropolis of Malmo, and organizers had stated they had been investigating an “incident.” Although rumors had been flying that the incident was linked to Israel’s delegation, organizers stated it “didn’t contain every other performer or delegation member.”

The EBU stated that Klein received’t obtain any factors from nationwide juries or from Eurovision viewers, who assist decide the winner, and the Netherlands received’t seem on the competition scoreboard. Dutch viewers will nonetheless have the ability to vote within the contest, since viewers in Eurovision member nations aren’t allowed to vote for their very own nation’s act.

It was unclear whether or not Klein was nonetheless in Malmo on Saturday.

Such a last-minute disqualification is unprecedented within the 68-year historical past of Eurovision, though nations have boycotted the occasion and in some circumstances been expelled — together with Russia, kicked out after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS, considered one of dozens of public broadcasters that collectively fund and broadcast the competition, stated it was “shocked by the choice.”

Later it issued an announcement saying that as Klein got here offstage after Thursday’s semifinal he was filmed with out his consent and in flip made a “threatening motion” towards the digital camera.

The broadcaster stated Klein didn’t contact the digital camera or the camerawoman, and referred to as his expulsion a “very heavy and disproportionate” punishment.

“We’re very disenchanted and upset for the thousands and thousands of followers who had been so excited for tonight,” it stated. “What Joost delivered to the Netherlands and Europe shouldn’t have ended this fashion.”

The 26-year-old Dutch singer and rapper had been a bookies’ favourite, in addition to a fan favourite, along with his track “Europapa,” an upbeat Euro-techno ode to the continent’s range that can also be a tribute to Klein’s dad and mom, who died when he was a baby.

Dave Adams, a British fan dressed as Klein in a blue swimsuit with pointy shoulder pads, stated he was a “bit gutted” by the disqualification.

“It’s only a bit miserable isn’t it?” he stated. “(We’ll) see the way it goes right this moment. I’m certain there’ll be a very good winner — hopefully anyway.”

The competitors that pits nations towards each other for pop music glory has already been marked by division over the inclusion of Israel. It has attracted giant protests from Palestinians and their supporters, who say Israel needs to be excluded due to its conduct of the warfare in Gaza.

This story has been corrected to point out that the spelling of the Dutch broadcaster is AVROTROS, not AVROTOS.

Related Press writers Kwiyeon Ha and Hilary Fox in Malmo contributed to this story.