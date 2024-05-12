Mavericks vs. Thunder odds, score prediction, time: 2024 NBA playoff picks, Game 3 best bets from proven model

The highest-seeded Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder will look to get again into the driving force’s seat of the collection after they tackle the fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks in Recreation 3 of their Western Convention semifinal matchup at Dallas on Saturday. The Thunder (57-25), who have been 36-16 in opposition to convention opponents throughout the common season, gained three of 4 regular-season video games in opposition to Dallas this 12 months. The Mavericks (50-32), who went 31-21 in opposition to the West, have been 10-9 in opposition to the Northwest Division this previous season. OKC leads the all-time collection with Dallas, 105-94.

Thunder vs. Mavericks unfold: Dallas -2.5

Thunder vs. Mavericks over/below: 217.5 factors

Thunder vs. Mavericks cash line: Dallas -143, OKC +121

OKC: 50-37-1 ATS this season

DAL: Hit the sport whole Beneath in 42 of their final 65 video games (+16.70 models)

Why the Mavericks can cowl

Energy ahead PJ Washington was dominant in Thursday’s Recreation 2 win over the Thunder. In 40 minutes of motion, Washington scored 29 factors, grabbed 11 rebounds and added 4 assists, two steals and one block. He had 10 factors and 6 rebounds within the Recreation 1 loss. In eight postseason begins, he’s averaging 13 factors, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists in 34.6 minutes. He’s connecting on 47.5% of his discipline objectives, together with a blistering 41.3% from 3-point vary.

Level guard Luka Doncic (knee, ankle), who’s battling a pair of accidents and is listed as questionable, is coming off a 29-point, 10-rebound, seven-assist and three-steal efficiency within the Recreation 2 win. He grew to become the primary participant in NBA historical past to common 33 factors, 9 rebounds and 9 assists in an everyday season. He tied Oscar Robertson for probably the most 35-point, 10-assist video games in opposition to anyone franchise in NBA postseason historical past after Recreation 6 in opposition to the Los Angeles Clippers on Might 3 with 4. In eight playoff video games this season, he’s averaging 28.4 factors, 9.1 assists, 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 42.1 minutes. See which workforce to select right here.

Why the Thunder can cowl

Level guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had the recent hand for Oklahoma Metropolis in Thursday’s loss, scoring 33 factors, grabbing 12 rebounds and doling out eight assists in 41 minutes. He has scored 24 or extra factors in all eight playoff video games, and registered a pair of double-doubles. In six postseason begins, he’s averaging 28.5 factors, 7.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks in 38.3 minutes. He’s connecting on 48% of his discipline objectives and 78.8% of his free throws.

Ahead Jalen Williams has been a constant contributor for the Thunder. He’s coming off a 20-point, four-rebound and four-assist effort in a Recreation 2 loss to Dallas. In six postseason begins, he’s averaging 20.5 factors, 6.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 37 minutes. He’s hitting on 49% of his photographs from the ground, together with 40.7% from 3-point vary and 77.8% of his free throws. See which workforce to select right here.

