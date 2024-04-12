New York City DJ Mister Cee dies at age 57, Hot97 confirms

NEW YORK — Legendary New York Metropolis DJ Mister Cee has died, the radio station Hot97 confirmed Wednesday.

Mister Cee, whose actual identify was Calvin LeBrun, was an influential determine in hip-hop. He was the DJ for Massive Daddy Kane and his producing work for Biggie Smalls — the Infamous B.I.G. — helped launch the rapper to superstardom.

Mister Cee’s “Throwback at Midday” present on Hot97 was some of the well-liked packages at its time. Extra just lately, he was on Audacy’s “94.7 The Block.”

“He was on the airwaves for Hot97, shaping and molding the tradition,” mentioned Chuck Creekmur, CEO of AllHipHop.com.

CBS New York spoke to Mister Cee in 2023 as New York Metropolis celebrated the fiftieth anniversary of hip-hop and mirrored on how the music and tradition has modified over the many years.

“Again then, we was simply getting like cassette tapes … and these cassette tapes would float throughout the town, in order that was our e-mail so to talk,” Mister Cee mentioned on the time.

His craft began early on from his residence in Brooklyn, the place his coronary heart at all times was.

“He known as himself ‘the Finisher’ as a result of he was the person that will shut out the set, the social gathering,” Creekmur mentioned.

After his household introduced his dying Wednesday, reactions poured in from the music, together with DJ Jazzy Jeff, who posted, “Relaxation in peace DJ Mister Cee.”

Relaxation In Peace DJ Mister Cee 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/yY9y7KgU8e — DJ Jazzy Jeff (@djjazzyjeff215) April 10, 2024

Hot97’s Peter Rosenberg remembered him as “some of the necessary and impactful DJs of all time.”

We’ve misplaced the long-lasting Mister Cee. I listened to him yesterday and am in full shock. He was an expensive good friend to all of us, an exquisite man, and some of the necessary and impactful DJs of all time. I like you Cee. — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) April 10, 2024

“Mister Cee knew that he was beloved. He felt that love from our group all over the place he went,” Creekmur mentioned.

Mister Cee was 57 years outdated. His explanation for dying has not been launched.