News 19 viewers celebrate National Pet Day!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – All year long, we rejoice many pet-related holidays. April eleventh is Nationwide Pet Day, so we took to Fb to see a few of your furry, feathery and scaly associates!
We needed to showcase a few of our new pet associates to rejoice Nationwide Pet Day!
We additionally needed to focus on a number of the Information 19 crew’s four-legged members of the family, which you’ll be able to see right here.
When you have a pet image you need us to see, or if you would like your canine featured on the Canine Stroll Forecast, ship an image to [email protected]!
When you’re in search of the ‘purr’-fect addition to your loved ones, you may also watch our Undertake-a-Pet phase each Friday at 4:00 p.m. to see a number of the cute, adoptable faces from across the Tennessee Valley.
