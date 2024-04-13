Penelope And Colin’s Friendship Turns Romantic

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton on ‘Bridgerton’. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Dearest light reader, Penelope and Colin’s friendship is lastly about to blossom into one thing extra. On April 11, Netflix launched the primary trailer for the third season of Bridgerton, teasing their friends-to-lovers arc followers have been ready to see unfold.

As seen within the over two-minute trailer, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton reprise their roles as Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, who are actually working collectively to assist her discover a husband. This season is predicated on the fourth guide, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, in Julia Quinn’s bestselling guide collection.

“I might not be offended in case you discovered me a misplaced trigger,” Penelope tells her finest good friend Colin within the clip, to which he responds, “You could not say such issues. You might be Penelope Featherington. Don’t forget that.”

Audiences additionally see Lord Debling’s (Sam Phillips) courtship of Penelope within the Regency-era drama. Whereas she’s attending to know her new suitor, Colin begins to comprehend that there is likely to be one thing extra between him and Penelope than simply friendship.

MORE FROM FORBESAll the pieces We Know About ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 On Netflix

“Mom, do you consider the perfect basis for love is friendship?” Colin asks his mom, Woman Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell). “It’s uncommon, however you could comply with your coronary heart,” she tells him.

The trailer additionally options beloved characters equivalent to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), his new spouse Kate (Simone Ashley), Woman Danbury (Adjoa Andoh), and the Royal Highness Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), amongst others.

On the finish of the trailer, Woman Whistledown poses two of the largest overarching questions of Season 3: “What’s the main power that guides us alongside our paths? Is it our minds or our hearts?”

The third season of Bridgerton will debut on Netflix subsequent month in two elements. The primary 4 episodes will premiere on Might 16, 2024, adopted by the subsequent 4 a month in a while June 13, 2024.

Watch The Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer

Able to see Polin’s love story take heart stage within the subsequent season of the beloved interval drama? Watch the primary official trailer for Bridgerton Season 3 on Netflix under.