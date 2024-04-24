NHL Playoffs 2024: New York Islanders look to even series against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2

NORTH CAROLINA — Sebastian Aho and Jordan Martinook scored 9 seconds aside late within the third interval to assist the Carolina Hurricanes full a comeback from three targets right down to beat the New York Islanders 5-3 on Monday evening, taking a 2-0 lead of their first-round playoff sequence in inconceivable style.

Aho struck first by redirecting Andrei Svechnikov’s shot on the proper put up behind Semyon Varlamov with 2:15 remaining to tie the sport at 3. After an Islanders giveaway on the following faceoff, Martinook raced right down to beat Noah Dobson to the puck alongside the boards after which pushed it towards the identical put up with a wraparound try from behind the online.

The puck banged off Varlamov’s left skate and slipped into the online for the 4-3 lead with 2:06 to go, sending the Hurricanes gamers mobbing a leaping Martinook amid a roof-blowing roar from a shocked house crowd.

Jake Guentzel added an empty-net rating within the remaining minute to seal this one, which ended with frustrations flaring for the Islanders, a number of scrums between the groups and a number of gamers taking early walks to the locker room.

The sequence shifts north for the following two video games, with Recreation 3 set for Thursday evening.

This was a brutal end for the Islanders, who used targets from Kyle Palmieri, Bo Horvat and Anders Lee – the final being a forehand-to-backhand end atop the crease on the ability play – to take a 3-0 lead early within the second interval. And that had them poised to earn a break up after dropping 3-1 in Recreation 1 regardless of a efficiency that left coach Patrick Roy inspired by his crew’s play.

As a substitute, New York unraveled in crushing style, beginning with Varlamov taking a tripping penalty on Stefan Noesen to place Carolina on an influence play. Teuvo Teravainen transformed on the person benefit by ending a feed from Guentzel at 13:01 of the second, reducing the deficit to 3-1 and respiratory life again right into a stunned-silent enviornment.

And from there, the Hurricanes saved the strain on, tipping the ice towards Varlamov with withering sustained shifts within the offensive zone. That included each Aho and Seth Jarvis every ringing the put up late within the second, after which Guentzel within the third earlier than Jarvis buried a cross-ice feed from Jordan Staal to deliver Carolina to inside 3-2 at 10:43 of the third.

The Hurricanes completed with a 39-12 shot benefit, with Varlamov going through 16 within the remaining interval alone earlier than ending with 34 saves. New York, which had only one shot on objective within the third interval, additionally a objective waived off when Kyle McLean’s Jarvis-answering redirect previous Andersen got here together with his stick excessive within the air.

Andersen completed with 9 saves for Carolina.

