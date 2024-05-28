Nick and Aaron Carter Docuseries Revelations

“Fallen Idols” delves into the accusations and controversies surrounding Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter and late pop singer Aaron Carter.

The Investigation Discovery docuseries introduces three girls who declare they have been sexually assaulted by Nick: Melissa Schuman, a singer finest recognized for being a member of the woman group Dream; Ashley Repp, a former good friend of Nick’s sister Angel; and Shannon “Shay” Ruth, who was the primary girl to file a sexual assault lawsuit in opposition to him in December 2022.

The four-part docuseries additionally gives perception into the Carter household — consisting of fogeys Robert and Jane and kids Nick, Leslie, Angel, Bobbie Jean and Aaron — which was plagued with a sequence of tragedies: Leslie died at age 25 from a drug overdose in 2012; in 2022, Aaron drowned at age 34 beneath the consequences of alprazolam, a generic type of Xanax, and inhaling difluoroethane; and Bobbie Jean died from a drug overdose at age 41 in 2023.

Within the doc, a title card learn that Nick “denied the allegations and questions his accusers’ credibility,” in addition to declined to be interviewed.

Listed below are the 5 largest revelations from “Fallen Idols,” which airs throughout two nights on Could 27 and Could 28 at 9 p.m. ET. on ID and Max.

Nick’s textual content message to Schuman after alleged sexual assault

Schuman recounted her alleged rape by Nick in 2003. On the time, the 2 have been filming the TV film “The Hole.” Based on Schuman, he invited her and a good friend over to his house for a “informal hangout” in Santa Monica. Schuman claimed that Nick took her into a toilet, the place he started to forcibly carry out oral intercourse on her.

“He continues to kiss me after which he places me up on the counter. I can really feel him unbuttoning my pants and I cease him and inform him, ‘I don’t wish to go any additional,’” Schuman stated. “However he didn’t hearken to me, even though I resisted and advised him no. He began to carry out oral intercourse on me, which was horrific.”

She added, “I turned off the sunshine so I didn’t should see it, see him, see any of it. He stored turning it again on and telling me he needed to take a look at me, which was much more humiliating and gross. I don’t even understand how lengthy it went on for.”

Schuman alleged that Nick pressured her to reciprocate, saying, “He pulls off his pants and places himself on the counter and says, ‘Now do it to me.’”

After she declined, Schuman claimed, “He began to get actually indignant and irritated with me.”

They subsequently moved to the bed room, she recalled. “As he’s kissing me, I’m telling him, ‘I don’t wish to have intercourse. I’m saving myself for marriage.’ I advised him so many instances, ‘I’m saving myself for my future husband.’ He stated, ‘I could possibly be your husband.’”

Schuman then advised the cameras she “felt him put one thing inside” of her.

“I didn’t see it. I didn’t attempt to see it. I requested him, ‘Nick, what’s that? He stated, ‘It’s all me, child,’” she continued. “Ultimately he goes, ‘You’re not having fun with this, are you?’ I stated, ‘No.’ And that’s when he bought off me.”

The day after the alleged sexual assault, Schuman acquired a textual content message from the singer that learn, “Why did you make me do this?”

“That textual content message freaked me out,” Schuman stated. “I confided in my supervisor about going to the police and reporting the crime. And he was identical to, ‘[Nick’s] bought essentially the most highly effective litigator within the nation.’”

The docuseries famous that Nick maintains his sexual encounter with Schuman was “consensual” and that his good friend Tony Bass, who was there that night time, helps his account. Schuman’s earlier supervisor additionally denied that she advised him concerning the alleged rape.

Nick’s ex-girlfriend, former Pussycat Dolls member Kaya Jones, reached out to Schuman after she spoke out

Jones, who dated Nick within the 2000s, made an look in “Fallen Idols” to clarify why she believed Schuman’s allegations.

Jones recalled studying Schuman’s weblog put up in 2017, through which she publicly accused Nick of raping her. Not solely did Nick deny Schuman’s claims, the previous Dream singer was harassed and doxxed on-line by his followers. So, Jones messaged Schuman on X/Twitter asking if she’d like to speak over the cellphone.

“I noticed a younger girl attempt to converse and somebody who thought he had extra energy and authority attempt to shut her up,” Jones stated within the docuseries. “He is aware of what I do know. He is aware of why I left him. So do I consider that one thing horrific occurred to that woman? Sure, sure I do.”

Schuman stated Jones was “so sort” and so they spoke for hours. In 2017, after Schuman printed her sexual assault allegations, Jones wrote on X/Twitter: “Nick Carter was my boyfriend whereas I used to be within the Pussycat Dolls. He knew concerning the abuse I endured and did nothing. I suppose I now know why. Disgusting. Disgraceful. Disgusted in my coronary heart. Particularly as a result of he was a sufferer of abuse himself. Disgrace on you Nick!”

Aaron additionally supported the ladies who accused his brother of sexual assault

Nick allegedly assaulted Repp, who was associates together with his sister Angel on the time, on the Carter household residence in Florida when he was 23 and she or he was 15.

After a second occasion, through which Repp claimed she was raped by Nick in entrance of his associates, she stated, “Aaron may inform that one thing was fallacious with me.”

“Aaron was very sort to me,” she continued. “He didn’t have an excellent relationship together with his brother at the moment as a result of what he stated have been different comparable occasions together with his brother and youthful ladies.”

In the meantime, Schuman claimed that in 2019, Aaron reached out to her and “advised me he believed me, and that’s my brother.”

Aaron made a public outcry of help for Nick’s alleged victims, resulting in an intense feud between the 2 brothers.

Aaron thought his household was concerned within the cyber assaults in opposition to him, so he employed a personal investigator

Aaron confronted a wave of bullying on-line that took over his life, particularly when he determined to publicly help Nick’s accusers.

“I used to be employed by Aaron Carter,” Jennifer Huffman, a personal detective, stated within the docuseries. “He advised me he was the sufferer of harassment. He needed some assist getting it to cease. Loads of these things was from a YouTube streamer that goes by the identify of Ganval. Ganval calls himself Aaron’s archnemesis.”

Aaron assumed his household was behind the cyber assaults, saying in an Instagram livestream that Nick “is clearly doing it… It solely began after I turned a voice for rape victims.”

Huffman then pointed to footage of Ganval and Lauren Kitt Carter, Nick’s spouse, interacting on social media.

“Why would his sister-in-law be on-line with a person spending his days attempting to troll and harass Aaron?” Huffman questioned. “Sadly, there was extra. There may be precise stay footage of Ganval when he acquired a donation made by Lauren Kitt Carter.”

Huffman added, “However at no time did I see any indication of Nick Carter harassing Aaron.”

The Carter kids’s fraught relationship with their dad and mom, Robert and Jane

“Fallen Idols” explores the Carters’ dysfunctional household dynamics, notably by the relationships between the dad and mom and their kids.

Jen, a Carter household good friend, claimed that mom Jane would pit Nick and Aaron in opposition to one another by evaluating their success. “Jane was in Aaron’s ear on a regular basis,” Jen stated.

When Leslie died from a drug overdose in 2012, the Carter siblings’ cousin John Spaulding stated that Jane “blamed Nick for Leslie’s demise. She advised Nick that he ought to’ve been there for her. He had the cash — why didn’t he do one thing?”

Nick determined to not attend Leslie’s funeral. When Aaron discovered that his older brother wouldn’t be on the service, their mom “advised Aaron that he doesn’t love you,” based on Jen.

Aaron’s tour supervisor Mark Giovi recalled Aaron’s Broadway run in “Seussical” in 2001; Aaron was 13 years outdated. “He did an excellent job, nevertheless it was grueling and he had six exhibits per week,” stated Giovi. “His household, I suppose stated they have been gonna go on a household trip when Aaron was performed. He was very a lot trying ahead to that.”

However, based on Giovi, the Carter household went on that trip with out Aaron; in response to that, Aaron “picked up a knife and put it to the aspect of his head.”

Elsewhere within the docuseries, Spaulding claimed he noticed Aaron “huffing paint” with Robert, including, “I don’t understand how Bob even bought into doing that together with his son.”

“Jane and Bob Carter did some nice issues and superior [Aaron’s] profession to what it was, however additionally they did some destructive issues,” Giovi stated on display screen. “They handled the kids like staff.”